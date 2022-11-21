Will they resume their relationship? Christopher Gianotti thrilled his followers by posting an excerpt from his new video for the premium section of his YouTube channel. The clip shows the interview he did with Mariella Zanetti, however, the detail that has attracted attention occurs when Úrsula Boza surprises the frame, who gives him a present accompanied by an emotional message that ended with move the driver.

“This is a small gift from our daughters and from me. Congratulate you because you know we are proud of you and we love you very much ; and you are a great example for our daughters. Always where you put your eye, you put the bullet, and everything you do is always a success, “said the actress. Quickly, the actor also hugs her and gives her a passionate kiss while the audience screams with excitement.

Does Christopher Gianotti want to resume a relationship with Úrsula Boza?

The actors Christopher Gianotti and Úrsula Boza were one of the most solid couples in the medium since 2006 and as a result of their love they had two daughters. Currently, they are separated, however, they have shown to maintain a good relationship and even work together on the video podcast “Things happen for something.”

In a recent interview with “Magaly TV, the firm”, Gianotti revealed that he still has hopes of returning with the well-remembered ‘Shark Look’. “I have faith that a grilled chick will accept me,” he said jokingly about the techniques he will use to win her back.

When did they end their relationship?

After five years of relationship, Christopher Gianotti and Úrsula Boza were married in 2011 in a private ceremony in La Molina attended by some media figures, such as the late actor Ricky Tosso, Mayra Couto and Efraín Aguilar.

They kept a low profile, however, in 2015, the actor confirmed their separation despite the fact that Úrsula was pregnant with her second daughter.

“We made the decision, not from now, but from a while ago, to each take their own path. We have two daughters. She is now pregnant and about to give birth, and we came to the conclusion, for the good of ourselves and our daughters, that we each go our own way, ”she said when she was hosting the now-defunct program“ Hello everyone ”.

To the surprise of the audience, months after giving birth, the artists gave themselves a second chance. Time passed and again in 2021, both agreed to put an end to their love story, even so they have shown to have a unique connection.

Úrsula Boza admits that she was unfaithful to Christopher Gianotti

In an interview with Christopher Gianotti, the actress Úrsula Boza announced that she had committed infidelity to her ex-partner when they were just beginning their romantic relationship. She also indicated that, at that time, Gianotti decided to forgive her.

“I have said that I have been unfaithful in our relationship when we started, and you forgave me, we continued with our lives, we got married and had children,” recounted the popular ‘Shark Look’.

What would have to happen for Úrsula and Christopher to resume their romance?

In the interview that Úrsula Boza gave for Christopher Gianotti’s YouTube channel, the actress recounted what was the only circumstance in which she could resume her relationship with her ex-partner.

“If I have already healed and identified the mistakes I made with you and I know that I can be a better person, and I see the same in you; So, yes, it would give me the opportunity to think about it, meditate on it and try it, ”Boza said to the astonishment of his audience.

What did Úrsula Boza say about her separation from Christopher Gianotti?

In March 2015, actress Úrsula Boza assured on the set of Al Aire that her separation from Christopher Gianotti, father of her two daughters, was due to routine, which ended up boring her. In addition, she denied that the break was due to rumors that the driver was linked to the model Aída Martínez.

Úrsula Boza and Christopher Gianotti began their romance in 2006. Photo: Úrsula Boza/Facebook

Followers of Úrsula Boza and Christopher Gianotti give their opinion about the unexpected kiss

In one of the presentations Christopher Gianotti, appreciated his ex-partner Úrsula Boza, who gave him a nice detail from him and his daughters. What nobody expected was that both actors gave each other a tender kiss in front of the public.

On his Instagram account, the remembered “shark look” shared part of the commented moment. So much so that their followers ask them to return as a couple, since it is seen that they still love each other.

Christopher Gianotti received a surprise from the mother of his two daughters on his show. Photo: Instagram/ Ursula Boza.

Úrsula Boza reveals that she took couples therapy with Christopher Gianotti

The ex-partner Úrsula Boza and Christopher Gianotti have a video podcast “Things Happen For Something” where they reveal details of what their relationship was like and reflect on the problems and mistakes they had. One of them was the reason why they decided to take therapy.

“I was ‘crazy jealousy’; no one could look at my monument (…) We went to therapy because my jealousy was out of control, totally out of control. I didn’t know how to drive it” , revealed and specified that over time he was able to change that aspect. “There have been things that I changed for love. For example, I changed the subject of jealousy. I was quite jealous and I am quite jealous.”

Úrsula Boza reveals that she received a proposal to participate in a pornographic film

Currently, adult content platforms have gone viral due to the arrival of Onlyfans, now TV figures speak openly about sexuality, since celebrities venture into this platform, however, it is not to everyone’s taste as in the case of Úrsula Boza, who revealed, was offered to participate in a porn movie, but she flatly rejected it.