Christopher Gianotti has been living a difficult few days after his controversial statements about poverty and opportunities for all individuals. He earned a large number of criticisms on social networks and from important figures in local entertainment. Despite this, it seems that the presenter has taken refuge in his family, especially in his wife, Úrsula Boza, with whom he has shown himself on the internet. What happened? Find out all the details in the following note.

YOU CAN SEE: Indirect to Christopher Gianotti? Ebelin Ortiz launches a strong comment after the actor's controversial statement

What happened between Christopher Gianotti and Úrsula Boza?

Christopher Gianotti and Úrsula Boza reappeared on social networks in the midst of all the controversy raised with the actor. However, the criticism does not seem to affect the couple who celebrated their thirteenth wedding anniversary on January 11.

It is important to remember that the interpreter of 'There is room at the bottom' and Gianotti got married in 2011 in an emotional ceremony that was attended by many showbiz personalities.

“Today we celebrate 13 years of marriage. I love you infinite”, said the actress through her Instagram stories, in which she attached a photo with Christopher. She even dared to joke about the matter, comparing the outfits they decided to wear for this important occasion: “How is it possible that on our anniversary you dress like that and I look regal?”

What did Christopher Gianotti say and why did it generate controversy?

Gianotti surprised by stating that “the harsh reality” is that there are equal opportunities for Peruvians, and he said that he knows many who have left rural areas of the country and now work as entrepreneurs.

YOU CAN SEE: Jaime Chincha to Christopher Gianotti: “You are wrong, children with anemia already start from inequality”

“I'm very crude about this. This false discourse of 'oh, we don't have the same opportunities'; That is something that you have to generate. That is something that people do not understand and for so many years they have lied to us, they have divided us (…). I know people who, in addition to being wonderful, have come from very remote towns in our country and who today are entrepreneurs. They have moved forward and their environment was nothing,” he said.

#Christopher #Gianotti #Úrsula #Boza #ignore #criticism #celebrate #important #event #quotI #love #youquot