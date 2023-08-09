The peruvian actress Úrsula Boza and the actor Christopher Gianotti have maintained a relationship that has been talked about on social networks and, although they have been in a constant separation-reconciliation, they confirmed that this time their romance was stronger than ever and they even have a podcast together, called “Things happen for a reason”, in which they recount anecdotes of their coexistence and more. In a new chapter of his program in Youtube, the actors revealed that they would be breaking up again, but only physically. What was the explanation they gave?

Why will Christopher Gianotti and Úrsula Boza “separate”?

Christopher Gianotti and Úrsula Boza have a long love story, dating back approximately 20 years. During that time they gave life to 2 girls who are their adoration. This year, the couple announced that they had resumed their relationship and seem to be better than ever, having resolved their internal conflicts. However, they have surprised by announcing a new separation and that is that they will sleep in separate beds.

The actors said that they are still a couple, but due to spinal problems, each one will sleep on their own. “We have decided to separate because we are hurting each other, we love each other, but we are physically hurting each other. We’ve already passed the stage where we hurt each other emotionally, that’s over,” said Gianotti, laughing, along with the popular actress from ‘Al fondo hay sitio’.

Why will Christopher Gianotti and Úrsula Boza sleep in separate beds?

“I need a mattress for my back and she needs a type of mattress for her back. So obviously a mattress is going to affect one of us. In addition to that, it affects because there are people (looking at Úrsula) who are messy to sleep, they have an arm here, a knee there, and their head here. And in the middle of it all is my completely curved back, which makes me look like a swan lying down, a contortionist. Sometimes I can’t even wake up from the pain I have”, revealed Christopher Gianotti on his channel Youtubeabout this decision with the ‘Shark Look’.

For her part, Úrsula Boza explained the following: “We will buy two beds, each one and a half square. And we are going to put it together. From Monday to Thursday, we will separate the beds so that everyone has their space and can sleep peacefully, and Friday and Saturday we get together because we can stay up all night. And Sunday we resume the separation ”.

