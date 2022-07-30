“At the age of 20, when I was young and handsome, I was a professional actor and I focused on the theater,” American Christopher Bailey recalls from Geneva by videoconference with EL PAÍS. But, by starting a family, the also playwright educated at Columbia and Oxford and at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, today responsible for the Art and Health Initiative of the World Health Organization (WHO), considered that the unstable artistic life was not going to feed them. A job offer on the pages of New York Times It led him to be director of research at the Rockefeller Foundation, from where he was recruited by this United Nations agency in which he has held different positions for two decades.

When Ethiopian Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus took over as CEO in 2017, he called on staff to come up with “crazy and creative ideas.” “My crazy idea was to start the art and health program and he gave me 15 minutes to make my point,” recalls Bailey, who was born in Duluth, Minnesota (USA) 58 years ago. “My argument was quite simple: the data, evidence and information are essential to identify the objective scientific truth, to save lives, but they are not enough to change behaviors and deep convictions about health. This requires empathy, often in the form of storytelling. He agreed and that was the starting point.” Bailey continues: “What I didn’t fully understand until I started working in this field, and what we discovered through research, is that there is a whole spectrum of health benefits that have nothing to do with the messages themselves. It is participation in art that has a healing dimension. And yes, there is a meaning content in it, but it has not necessarily been driven by the meaning of the artist. It is the one that the receiver, who participates in the art, really brings to the table and that is part of the healing effect”.

On the scientific evidence underlying this quality of the arts, the WHO Regional Office for Europe published in 2019 the largest report to date. That review of 3,500 studies concluded that “the arts can have a potential impact on mental and physical health,” something Bailey knows from personal experience: He had cancer and glaucoma left him almost totally blind. He talks about how art and science have helped him to adapt his way of seeing himself and the world in his monologue The vanishing point: a journey into blindness and perception (The Vanishing Point: A Journey into Blindness and Perception), which has been performed in places around the globe, from the Hamwe Festival of Arts and Health in Rwanda to Lincoln Center in New York. Today it is considered part of the clan of artists and the clan of healers.

Ask. How are both areas interconnected?

Response. I go back to my favorite Carl Jung quote [psiquiatra fundador de la psicología analítica], which said that loneliness is not the absence of people, but the inability to express what matters most. That is the essence of the healing nature of the arts. We are not arguing that the arts cure medical conditions, but rather that participation in the arts can help you cope with everyday stresses, increase your skills, can make you more productive, can help you participate in the community and find joy and meaning in difficult situations . From there, obviously, it also improves your physical and social well-being. That has enormous benefits for the sick person, for their caregivers and for those who are healthy.

P. He says his path to blindness has taught him about insight, empathy, and the healing power of the arts.

R. Yes, it helped me in my work and in my connection with other forms of loss. The arts help you cope, but science helps you too. That was my coping mechanism. When I lost much of my vision, I was comforted by not only the artistic commitment, but also the understanding of what was happening scientifically, understanding the mechanisms of perception. Although that didn’t restore my sight, it gave me a sense of meaning, of control, of understanding more deeply what perception and imagination really mean. And where the arts come in again is in the reinvention of oneself. Not as an escape or denial, but to embrace what happened, learn new skills, and redefine who I am as a person not so much with a disability, but out of necessity had to acquire new skills and transform. Not better, but different, and embrace that change.

P. Our connection with museums, movies or literature has helped us face the pandemic. Are we now more aware of how important art is?

R. The pandemic exacerbated a pre-existing problem: the loss of faith of young people in the future, especially when the older generation was not taking the necessary steps to face it and understand what were the conditions that had caused it. In a way, the pandemic opened the eyes of many people. Especially young people, who would have to start inventing their own future under the existential threat of climate change and the rise of mental models that return to colonial ways of thinking. It required young people to start taking charge of their vision of the future and that is essentially a creative act. The artists are the ones who can imagine the most constructive and positive alternatives, the scientists who can really confirm the way to do it.

P. You called for a “healing arts revolution” last year, from the New York Metropolitan, arguing that the arts improve health outcomes and reduce costs. How’s the revolution going?

R. We have created the Healing Arts Initiative, we have a growing number of research centers around the world looking for evidence of the health benefits of the arts. Why does it work? What happens in the biochemistry of the brain during a profound aesthetic experience? What is the difference between curing and healing? As that body of evidence grows, we hope to present it to member states to recommend policies and investments in the arts, not simply as an economic driver or form of cultural preservation, but for the explicit benefit of health.

P. What other projects are you developing?

R. We work with disadvantaged communities around the world on how to use the arts to address their pressing needs today. For example, with the Yazidi community in Iraq, using photography to preserve part of their culture lost under ISIS occupation and give them tools with which to reimagine their identity for the future. We also provide psychosocial support to Ukrainian, Middle Eastern and Sahelian refugees. Or using clowns at camp to engage children in games that make them laugh and remind them that the world can be a good place. That is for me one of the deepest dimensions of the arts. Every form of art implies a sense of community. In that shared experience, forming the mirror neurons of our brain, we develop empathy with others and for others, a common cause with the vulnerable, with the neglected. That is what I meant by this revolution of the heart; it is recognizing that when human beings develop this creative spark of “what if”, part of it is being able to look beyond ourselves to value the common identity.

Image of Christopher Bailey participating in April 2022 at the International Meeting of Sanitary Antics, in The Hague. Red Noses International.

P. Are healthcare professionals and artists interested in working together?

R. If we go back in time, back in prehistory, health and the arts were very interrelated. They only parted ways for very understandable practical reasons, but they still share some common DNA and part of it is their notion of compassion. A doctor would ask the patient what is wrong and an artist might ask what he cares about. And both are essential to living a full life. In many parts of the world, especially in the southern hemisphere, that connection was never entirely lost. There is the automatism of assuming that knowledge is transferred from the North to the South, but, especially in the field of arts and health, the transfer of knowledge goes in the opposite direction.

P. And are we making progress?

R. After the publication in the United Kingdom of the White Book of Culture [que establece la estrategia gubernamental para los sectores culturales]greater emphasis was placed on promoting social prescription [que permite remitir pacientes desde atención primaria a servicios no clínicos], bringing the arts to hospital rooms. That spread across the Commonwealth, so now there are strong programs in Australia or Canada. And recently in the United States and Europe. These programs often have support from all parts of the political spectrum because improving health and creative expression is neither left nor right, it has a unifying effect. We live in a time when we validate ourselves by belittling others and with the arts all voices form a harmony, a very different way of seeing society.

P. In the UK there is even a Multiparty Parliamentary Group on Arts, Health and Wellbeingwhich in Spain would perhaps be more difficult to conceive…

R. I would not give up so quickly with Spain. If they can do it in the UK, they can do it in Spain. In fact, this type of thing abounds throughout the Spanish-speaking world because there is a very rich cultural tradition in all the arts. It is being seen quite a lot in Latin America. Very interesting work is being done in Chile or Argentina, using tango with Parkinson’s patients, studying participation in the arts seriously and from an empirical point of view. I don’t know exactly what the situation is in Spain, but if it is not so mature, it is ready to be: it has all the elements, all the academic institutions and great artistic and cultural traditions.

