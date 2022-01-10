Judgment against the journalist Christopher acosta. Judge Raúl Jesús Vega, of the 30th Liquidator Criminal Court of Lima, sentenced the press man to 2 years of imprisonment after determining that he defamed the politician César Acuña in his book Plata como cancha.

Jerónimo Pimentel, CEO of the publishing house Penguin Random House, received the same sentence and both would have to pay the sum of S / 400,000 as civil damages. After the ruling, the defendants’ lawyer appealed the magistrate’s decision at the hearing held this Monday, January 10.

After the announcement, social networks were against this ruling, considering it as an attack on freedom of expression. Colleagues of the Latina journalist sympathized with him and they left messages in rejection of the sentence.

Judge imposes two years of imprisonment on Christopher Acosta

“I hug you tight, Christopher. Count on me. You lost a battle, but many more remain. There are thousands of us who support you and believe in your professionalism and human qualities. Don’t let them knock you down, ”Lorena Álvarez wrote on Twitter.

“Shame and concern over the ridiculous sentence against Christopher Acosta and Jerónimo Pimentel. They were sentenced for investigating, for doing their job, for wanting to know more. Conclusion: “Do not mess with people of power, less with politicians.” My solidarity with you, colleagues ”, wrote the ATV journalist.

“We are with you, Christopher Acosta and Jerónimo Pimentel. Bad news for freedom of the press and investigation. We are not astonished by this judgment of Judge Vega. Clear appeal. Second instance ”, was the message from the host of Punto Final, from Latina.

The journalist left a series of comments on the case, protesting the attacks on freedom of expression. “In Peru you are condemned for telling the truth,” says the message in one of his tweets.

“A very serious attack against the freedom of the press constitutes the ruling of the 30th Criminal Liquidation Court of Lima because it eliminates the right of appointment and places a sword of Damocles on all journalists in Peru,” dictated the director of Del Barrio.