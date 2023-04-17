The coach of the Paris Saint-Germain, Christophe Galtier, He was confident that the French Justice will clear his name of the accusations of racism that have arisen this week.

“I am deeply shocked by the claims attributed to me and that have been irresponsibly disclosed,” Galtier said in his first public remarks since the allegations surfaced two days ago.

In the press conference prior to the league match this Saturday against Lens, which PSG won, the French coach assured that he is “happy” with the opening of an investigation by the Nice Prosecutor’s Office (south), for which He asked to “let Justice work.”

I have confidence in the justice of my country

“I have confidence in the justice of my country,” he said.

Galtier had already announced at the time through his lawyer that he would take legal action, and today the Nice prosecutor, Xavier Bonhomme, confirmed that a preliminary investigation has been opened, for which searches are being carried out at the premises of the OGC Nice, where the coach worked last season.

On the other hand, a PSG spokesman stated at the press conference that “the club supports Christophe Galtier” and does not admit any kind of “intolerance on or off the pitch”.

The fight against racism and all forms of discrimination is a fundamental commitment of the club

“The fight against racism and all forms of discrimination is a fundamental commitment of the club,” added the spokesman.

The accusations came to light last Wednesday, when an email from the former sports director of Nice, Julien Fournier, was leaked in some media, in which he narrates that Galtier (that club’s coach in the 2021-22 season) made comments to him racists.

“You have built a team full of scum, there are only blacks, and half of your team is in the mosque on Friday afternoon,” Fournier recounts in that message that Galtier told him during that season.

PSG players celebrate a victory in the French league. Photo: EFE/EPA/TERESA SUAREZ

Galtier evaded answering a question about why the accusations are coming up now or whether they could be some kind of revenge.

“I am a son of the neighborhood, I have grown up mixed and I respect everyone, whatever their origin, skin color or religion.“, he assured.

He said that he has not discussed the matter with his players, “but they have given me the best possible answer, which is to focus completely on training,” he explained.

He also acknowledged that a “difficult, very hard” period has passed, although he has taken refuge in working with the players and their assistants to prepare for the next game.

EFE

