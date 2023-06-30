The still technical Paris Saint-Germain, Christophe Galtieris this Friday in police custody with his son, within an investigation for racism and discrimination when he trained Nice, said the prosecutor of that city, Xavier Bonhomme.

The case refers to the leak of an alleged email from the then sports director of Nice Julien Fournier in which he denounced Galtier’s alleged racist attitude as the team’s coach in the 2021-2022 season.

The coach, who this season has won the French league with PSG, will not continue to lead the team, who hopes to announce his dismissal before naming his replacement, which everything indicates will be the Spanish Luis Enrique Martínez.

On April 13, the Nice Judicial Police began a preliminary investigation on grounds of discrimination based on race or religion, and the coach denied the accusations.

“I am deeply shocked by the claims attributed to me and that have been irresponsibly reported,” Galtier said at a press conference in April.

The emails revealed by Fournier referred to Galtier’s comments about some black players on the team, something the coach has denied on numerous occasions.

Several of those affected have been or will be questioned in the coming days about an investigation that may have an impact on the career of the coach who, at the helm of PSG, has not achieved the goals set by the club’s Qatari owner.

A single title, the league, is insufficient for the pharaonic budget of a club that has players like Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi or Neymar. The elimination in the round of 16 of the Champions League against Bayern Munich definitively sentenced the coach.

EFE