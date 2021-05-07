SNCF Voyageurs President Christophe Fanichet

The president of SNCF Voyageurs, Christophe Fanichet, is optimistic despite the coronavirus pandemic on the forecasts of Ouigo, the low-cost high-speed service that will start commercially in Spain on May 10, coinciding with the end of the state alarm. The number two of SNCF considers, in an interview with EL PAÍS, that both the prices and the benefits of Ouigo, which will break the historical monopoly of Renfe, will suppose a new experience for the Spanish traveler, and its service will compete with guarantees both with the Avlo from the Spanish company and Ilsa, from Trenitalia. Although Ouigo starts on the Madrid-Barcelona line, it will soon extend its service to other corridors such as Andalusia or Levante.

Question. As promised, Ouigo kicks off in May. But, as is the vaccination in Spain and with the current mobility restrictions. Isn’t that premiere a bit reckless?

Answer. Being present on this date was a firm commitment on the part of SNCF. This is an important moment for Spain with the end of the state of alarm foreseen by the Government on May 10. I am very confident because the desire to travel is very strong after these months of restrictions and our offer will satisfy this need thanks to low rates available from 9 euros. Also, our trains are safe. All the measures and protocols established to guarantee health security comply with the Aenor requirements.

P. Ouigo offers prices from Madrid to Barcelona from 9 euros. But many wonder if it will just be a promotion.

R. It is not about promotional prices but about a change of model that allows offering these attractive prices all the time. Ouigo is based on an industrial and operational model with no extra costs, which allows the savings to be passed on to customers in a structural way. In France, this model has proven its worth. In eight years it has already been used by 68 million passengers, who would not necessarily have used the train if Ouigo had not existed. It is the success of an offer policy that seeks to make high speed accessible to all.

P. What is the average price that a client is going to pay for Madrid-Barcelona?

R. Ouigo is committed to offering prices on average 50% lower than those known so far on the high-speed network. We also want to attract families and children in particular, who benefit from a flat rate of 5 euros from 4 to 14 years old. Everyone can check the reality of our low prices offered every day during the reservation period open until December 11.

P. Renfe’s reaction has not been long in coming. It has activated the Avlo again with reduced prices and has even approved new rates for the conventional AVE.

R. It is the game in a competitive market. Each company gives the best of itself, it is not my place to judge their offer. I am confident in the strength and appeal of Ouigo’s new offering, which is high speed at low prices and high quality. If our arrival pushes all the actors to innovate in their rates, it will be a step in the right direction so that the largest number of passengers can choose the train.

P. What are the differences between traveling in an Ouigo or an Avlo?

R. First of all, the quality of the trip. Our double-decker trains offer a very high level of comfort. We have offers for all tastes and budgets: the Ouigo Plus option, for 9 euros, allows customers to choose their seat, an XL seat, benefit from an additional piece of luggage and access our Ouifun entertainment platform and also take advantage of the bar when health conditions permit. Then there is the price. Ouigo is high-speed quality at a low price, with a simple, intuitive and digital purchase and after-sales service.

P. Are the Ouigo trains better than those of Avlo or Ilsa?

R. Passengers are the ones who will choose the service they prefer. The only certainty is that with Ouigo we have the firm will to offer the best service to our clients.

P. They gave a forecast of travelers and income before the pandemic when they presented the project. I suppose that after the covid-19 they will have reconsidered those forecasts.

R. Covid-19 has changed customs and behaviors, there is an even greater desire to travel, but also less anticipation of travel. Therefore, it is difficult to project the future after May 10, but we are confident that the national tourism market will be strong as soon as possible again.

P. How many frequencies are you going to offer at its premiere and for the summer? When do you expect rail traffic to recover and reach pre-pandemic levels?

R. We commercialize five daily round trips between Madrid and Barcelona with stops in Zaragoza and Tarragona (from May 27), which means 5,000 places per day until December 11. Experts anticipate a return to pre-crisis levels in 2023 or 2024, but I believe that traffic will recover more quickly.

P. The service low cost SNCF claims to be profitable in France. With the new post-pandemic scenario, when do you expect Ouigo to be profitable in Spain?

R. Ouigo has existed in France for eight years and continues to develop. This offering has enriched the rail market and made it profitable in France. The Ouigo model of production without extra costs already ensures the financial balance of the project in Spain. But its launch is part of the long term. The 14 latest generation trains deployed will allow us to make ourselves known to Spanish customers in the coming years. Beyond this, the arrival of Ouigo will create value for the entire sector, with 1,300 direct and indirect jobs created by our activity. We will also contribute more than 1,000 million euros in royalties to the Spanish railway system in 10 years.

P. Your Trenitalia rivals have already said that a more predictable rate or fee scenario is needed and requires that instead of Adif setting fees annually, it does so for a period of five years as happens with airport charges? Do you support that demand?

R. Both railway operators and infrastructure managers need visibility into their costs and financing. Therefore, it is virtuous that the fee system evolves towards greater visibility to stimulate the development of the railway. To this end, it is also important to work on a reduction in fees that provides a sufficient incentive to promote solid, profitable and sustainable growth in rail mobility. I also believe that it is essential that the structure of the charges does not penalize trains with a large capacity of seats, which are the ones that make it possible to reduce emissions effectively.

Other lines

P. When will Ouigo be extended to other high-speed lines such as Madrid-Seville or Madrid-Valencia?

R. The next opening of the route will be Madrid-Levante in a few months, as soon as we have completed all the technical and administrative procedures. We will provide service to Valencia with three round trips a day and to Alicante with two round trips a day. We are also preparing the opening of the service to Andalusia with three round trips a day to Córdoba and Seville and two round trips a day to Malaga, as soon as the technical modifications and train authorizations are completed. To do this, SNCF is investing tens of millions of euros in the LZB signaling system, anticipating the deployment of ERTMS in this line by the infrastructure manager.

P. Countries like France want to legislate so that short national routes cannot be covered by plane to avoid environmental costs. Do you think that this regulation can be implemented in Spain, for example, between Madrid and Barcelona?

R. The train is the best way to keep traveling while protecting the planet. A trip in Ouigo represents a carbon consumption 50 times less than that of a trip by car and 80 times less than by plane. That is why we support everything that encourages train travel. What I see in France is that when there is a quality high-speed connection with an attractive offer, passengers naturally prefer the train. Spain has an exceptional high-speed network, with many journeys between capitals in less than two and a half hours: with the attractive prices that we offer, the conditions are already in place for a transfer of the most polluting means of transport to the train.

P. The pandemic, is it going to mean a change in transportation habits? How many customers are they going to take from the road (private car and coach) and how many from the plane?

R. This pandemic should be an opportunity to move towards greener mobility. We have reached the Spanish market at the right time to facilitate access to high-quality speed to as many people as possible. I hope that Ouigo will become the second high-speed operator in number of passengers.

P. Would SNCF be encouraged to enter other markets in Spain when they are liberalized as Cercanías?

R. The SNCF group is present in 130 countries and has extensive experience in open markets in urban, interurban and regional transport as well as in the construction of infrastructures. At the moment, 3% of the trains that currently have public service contracts are affected by this liberalization between now and 2026. SNCF is willing to offer its knowledge and good work here in Spain in areas other than high speed.

P. There is even talk of a fourth competitor in addition to Ouigo, Ilsa and Renfe. It worries them?

R. The characteristic of an open market is to allow the entry of new players. We focus on offering the best deal, and it is the customers who will choose. We also trust that the regulatory authorities guarantee the transparency of the processes.

P. How many direct and indirect jobs will Ouigo create?

R. We are going to create 1,300 jobs. Ouigo Spain currently has 135 direct jobs and has signed more than 200 contracts for the supply of goods and services (maintenance, catering, etc.).

P.. Are you not worried that Spain is the economy that has suffered the most from the coronavirus, in particular because of its dependence on tourism?

R. On the contrary, we want to participate in the recovery of the economy and tourism after this pandemic. This makes our arrival even more meaningful at a time when there is a strong desire to travel and a concern for purchasing power. This recovery should be stimulated, in particular, by the upcoming reopening of the entire hospitality and leisure sector in general. If Ouigo can contribute to creating value in Spain in the long term, and be part of the solutions for economic recovery and the reencounter with mobility from now on, it will be a source of enormous pride for us.