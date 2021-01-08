Christophe Alévêque is not happy. This is certainly not the first time. Nevertheless, the anger of the comedian has further escalated. He was to find his audience on December 17 and sees himself still weaned from spectators. Whatever the cost would have said the other, he decided to play in front of an empty room in order to make a capture. The day after a similar exercise in the spring, he nevertheless assured that he would not be taken up again.

How are you in this slump?

Christophe Alévêque Bad, but I’m not alone. It’s starting to hit us physically. We have headaches, backs and stomachs. We are not sleeping. For the first time in my life, I am taking sleep medication. The charming provincial professor they have appointed as prime minister says that the important thing is our health. There, they are ruining it for us. This is the paradox of this crisis. What can we say about our profession? It’s Chernobyl. We are all beyond anger. It is anger tinged with incomprehension, injustice. For me, the government message no longer gets through. I no longer have any confidence in them, whether it is for our buttocks or for the pandemic. I have remained very calm until now. I did not open my mouth. There is too much.

What drop of water broke the camel’s back?

Christophe Alévêque Even though I don’t like to make comparisons, the rescue of Black Friday from the sacrifice of culture does not pass. Ideologically, there is something stinky about this rescue and shutting down of all Pleasure Agents, a bit of a Petainist message behind it. When Pétain came to power, it was: “You enjoyed yourself, now you are going to pay.” “There it is:” You relaxed well, now you are going to pay. This permanent guilt becomes unbearable. We are under the moral order of a hygienic dictatorship. Plus, they’ve been doing bullshit from the start. The masks, the tests, the StopCovid app, it all messed up. We pay for their mistakes. Pay one, I don’t mind. Two, why not. Three is too much. It is enough to pass on Saturday in front of the Galeries Lafayette to see 500 or 600 people gathered in front of the windows. And not like in a queue to go to the theater! I played in front of masked audiences when we were allowed to do so. People walk into theaters, wash their hands, line up nicely, separately. Then they enter the room and listen to the show with their masks. I haven’t seen a single person take it off. Afterwards, they come out and wash their hands. The audience is golden. He changed his ticket, schedule or was reimbursed, but this totally despised audience returned to theaters. Ultimately, the underlying message of these closures is “the mask is useless”. Which would amount to admitting that the government was telling the truth in March. Without falling into conspiracy or all that bullshit, where is the consistency?

In 2021, will there be a counter for the collateral victims of the measures taken to fight against pandemic?

Maybe there isn’t?

Christophe Alévêque Maybe there aren’t any more. Once again, the poorest and poorest are being sacrificed. I recently passed Place de la République, where the Restos du cœur distributed a meal. In my life, I have never seen such a long tail. According to the World Bank, more than 150 million people will be in extreme poverty in 2021 because of the health crisis. We sacrifice trades, culture and young people that we have also pointed out by accusing them of having fun during the holidays. In 2021, will there be a counter for the collateral victims of the measures taken to fight the pandemic?

In what state will we get out of this sanitary distancing which is accompanied by social distancing?

Christophe Alévêque We do not listen enough to pediatricians, psychiatrists and certain philosophers who sound the alarm. Everything related to pleasure and happiness has been removed. It is not quantifiable but it has to be paid for at one time or another. The most dangerous is our resignation, the speed with which we have obeyed. Today we have the choice between psychosis and neurosis. We find ourselves in a vicious cycle of thought from which we cannot escape.

Why are you replaying in an empty room?

Christophe Alévêque I am going back because I have no choice. It’s my job to be on stage, to stir up the obvious. At the first confinement, I told myself that this would never happen again. I changed my mind, like Roselyne Bachelot.

A real Minister of Culture would have banged his fist and put his resignation on the table. And there we would be playing.

How do you view her?

Christophe Alévêque I hope she defends us, but she doesn’t have the keys to the truck anyway. She has no power. For years, we no longer have a strong Minister of Culture. A real Minister of Culture would have banged his fist and put his resignation on the table. And there we would be playing.

What do you think of its precision on January 7, which is no longer presented as a possible opening date but as a “revoy”?

Christophe Alévêque Once again, we don’t understand anything. Before, we could still postpone our shows. Today, we no longer know what to do. We were already in the dark. We are now in the blur of the blur.

How do you apprehend the risk of traffic jams linked to venue closures and postponements of shows?

Christophe Alévêque By dint of postponing, theaters are no longer able to schedule creations. They are blocked until 2022. Everyone is lost. It’ll do some damage. There are still plenty of them who will find themselves without a job and without help. The real black year for the show will be 2021.

I would like support measures that do not serve to silence us. Unfortunately, the aid put in place has made us dumb.

Can you open places of culture without government permission?

Christophe Alévêque If we are in civil disobedience, the public, embarked on our rebellion, is too. This may be what needs to be done at some point. But imagine two cases of Covid in an outlaw theater? It is very complicated and, at the same time, not obeying is our only lever.

What support measures are you asking for?

Christophe Alévêque I would like support measures that do not serve to silence us. Unfortunately, the aid put in place has made us dumb. As soon as we complained, we were referred to these aids. But above all we want to work.

How do you see 2021?

Christophe Alévêque We will find ourselves in August with a blank year for intermittents. For now, we are not working. When it reopens, there will be a congestion in the theaters. Instead of ten dates, we’re going to make five. As their plays are not played, the authors do not receive any more rights. All this will add up and pay for itself in 2021. How many productions and shows will go out of business?