A year ago an investigation was initiated against Christoph Metzelder. Now the public prosecutor’s office in Düsseldorf has brought charges against the former professional footballer. New evidence is said to incriminate the 39-year-old.

D.he Public Prosecutor’s Office in Düsseldorf has brought charges against Christoph Metzelder, 39. The former German national soccer player is therefore sufficiently suspicious of having owned and distributed child pornography. In the event of a possible conviction for distributing child pornography, the German law provides for a sentence of between three months and five years imprisonment.

According to information from WELT, the investigations have produced new evidence that, in the opinion of the investigators, confirms the allegation. According to this, further images were found on Metzelder’s data carrier, which are supposed to show child pornography. First reported “Image” about that.

Accordingly, at least two women should accuse Metzelder of having sent them child pornographic pictures. Corresponding content was found on a woman’s cell phone.

Metzelder has not yet commented on the charges. WELT sent a request to its lawyers on Thursday evening.

In September 2019, the Hamburg public prosecutor’s office first initiated an investigation. The suspect is said to have sent pictures to a woman via Whatsapp showing sexual acts on under 14-year-olds. After the Hamburg police had received a corresponding tip, officials questioned the alleged recipient of the pictures.

In the course of investigations in Düsseldorf, living rooms and offices were searched. Officials secured Metzelder’s data carriers for analysis. The Hamburg State Office of Criminal Investigation concluded the other police investigations in the spring. Since Metzelder is registered in North Rhine-Westphalia, the Düsseldorf public prosecutor finally took over the proceedings.

Metzelder, who played for Borussia Dortmund and Schalke 04 in the Bundesliga, among others, had received several awards for his social commitment in recent years. In 2011 he received the Order of Merit of the State of North Rhine-Westphalia and in 2017 the Federal Cross of Merit.

In 2006 he set up the Christoph Metzelder Foundation and supported children from socially disadvantaged families with projects. In 2017, today’s Prime Minister Armin Laschet (CDU) accepted the ex-professional into his election campaign team. Metzelder got involved there on school and educational issues.