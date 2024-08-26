Home World

From: Bettina Menzel

Press Split

Former football coach Christoph Daum dies of cancer on August 24, 2024 (archive photo, date unknown). © IMAGO / Revierfoto

Christoph Daum is dead. The long-time Bundesliga coach died of lung cancer. The disease is insidious because symptoms often appear late.

Cologne – The well-known football coach Christoph Daum has started the fight against Cancer The 70-year-old died on Saturday (24 August) from the effects of his severe lung cancer. For over two years, Daum had fought against the Illness The earlier cancer is detected, the better the chances of recovery. But lung cancer is insidious: the symptoms often only appear in the advanced stages of the disease.

Lung cancer: These symptoms may indicate a disease

According to the Center for Cancer Registry Data of the Robert Koch Institute among the “tumors with an unfavorable prognosis”. The relative survival rate after five years is 25 percent for women and only 19 percent for men. According to this, only about one in four women and one in five men are still alive five years after diagnosis. The fatal thing is that when the symptoms become visible, the disease is often already well advanced. Possible signs include:

Bloody or bloodless sputum

Pain in the chest or chest area

Chronic cough that may change over time

Persistent, acute cough that lasts for more than two to three weeks despite treatment with antibiotics

Bone pain

Wheezing and acute shortness of breath

Fever attacks and night sweats

Fatigue

Unwanted weight loss

hoarseness

Difficulty swallowing

Drumstick fingers, i.e. a thickening of the fingertips



Source: Cancer Society, German Cancer Research Center

A simple test should show whether someone suffers from clubbing finger syndrome. However, the video is no substitute for a visit to the doctor:

The German Cancer Research Center strongly advises anyone who notices symptoms such as coughing, unwanted weight loss, shortness of breath or chest or bone pain to see a doctor. This is especially true for the highest risk group, smokers. “Tobacco consumption is the main risk factor for lung cancer. In men, up to nine out of ten cases and in women at least six out of ten cases can be traced back to active smoking,” explains the RKI.

Seek advice from your doctor on health issues The information provided in this article is no substitute for consulting a doctor. Only specialists can make the correct diagnosis and initiate appropriate therapy. The use of medication or nutritional supplements should be discussed with a doctor beforehand.

“You have to keep getting up”: Christoph Daum encouraged others in the fight against cancer

According to a statement from his relatives, Daum died “peacefully surrounded by his family,” as the German Press Agency Already in January of this year, the former coach had, according to a report by World 20 chemotherapy treatments. “It is not getting better,” the Cologne Express the former successful coach at the time. Daum seemed optimistic, but also always kept a clear view of his illness. “Cancer is unfortunately very insidious, the metastases can suddenly explode somewhere else in the body. Then you’re in trouble,” the deceased at the age of 70 said according to Cologne Express once said.

Nevertheless, the legendary trainer remained combative until the end. “Cancer chose the wrong body,” was the motto for a long time, as the ZDF reported. His tireless fighting spirit should also give hope to other sufferers. “You can fall down. It doesn’t matter how often you fall down. You just have to keep getting up,” said the former coach. For many observers, Daum’s fight against cancer became a symbol of how he lived. Because he had repeatedly taken on great opponents. For example, as a young coach of 1. FC Cologne, he challenged the great FC Bayern Munich and his then coach Uli Hoeneß. His Former rival Hoeneß recently said goodbye to Daum with moving words.