Whe has lived here for a long time, still knows it, the kiosk downstairs in the subway, Emilienstrasse stop. Snickers, Fanta, Marlboro, Mopo. Such things. handed out. Going in didn’t work. Now Christoph Busch is sitting down here on the U 2 line in Eimsbüttel. Busch, 76 years old, does not sell anything. He is listening. In the listening kiosk. Outside it says: “A story or a sentence, experiences or wishes, luck or misfortune – free and independent.”

The kiosk was empty. At the end of 2017, Busch just wanted to rent, write and collect stories. He works as a screenwriter. Busch posted a note outside: “I’m listening to you. Now or another time.” He lives nearby with his wife and two daughters. Busch put two chairs in the green booth on the middle platform between the tracks and off we went – ​​the trains arriving and departing as a constant background noise.