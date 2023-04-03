United States.- The announcement of the death of actor Christo Jivkov at the age of 48 on April 1st in USAcaused a stir on social networks due to the unexpected news.

the artist of Bulgarian origin He was especially known for having played Juan in the movie ‘The Passion of the Christ’ in 2004.

We recommend you read…

The news of the death was revealed through Red Carpet Filmsa Bulgarian production companyinformation that was accompanied by a photograph of Christo Jivkov, where they mourned his sudden death.

In fact, the independent production company revealed that the actor was one of the founders of said company.

We recommend you read…

“Today we lost our dear friend and dear colleague Christo Zhivkov, one of the founders of Red Carpet. There are no words to describe the pain of this loss. We will never forget you!”, says the text.

According to information issued by the British newspaper, ‘The Daily Mail‘, the actor died in the city of Los AngelesCalifornia, due to complications from the lung cancer that he suffered

For those who don’t know, Hristo Jivkov, who everyone knew as Christo, was an actor born in Sofia, Bulgaria in 1975, and in addition to his acting talent, he was also a producer, who even stood out as a director of Bulgarian Film. and Theater Academy.

The artist rose to fame in 2001, in ‘El oficio de las armas’, where he managed to play the main role of the film.

However, Jivkov’s best known involvement was when he appeared in ‘The Passion of the Christ’ as John the Apostle.

It was not until 2009 that he became one of the founders of Red Carpet Films, an independent company that has managed to produce ‘Alienation’, ‘Ága’, ‘Rangel Forever’ and ‘Blue Birds Island’.