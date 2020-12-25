All over the world, Christians celebrated the birth of Jesus on the evening of Thursday, December 24. In the Vatican, Pope Francis celebrated midnight mass, advanced into the early evening, in front of masked guests. In Seoul (South Korea), Christmas is sung live on television from churches. The events are followed live, by videoconference, by enthusiastic spectators.



In Paris, France, a choir of children and young adolescents also sang, on the evening of Thursday, December 24. The religious ceremonies took place with the wearing of the mask in Amman, Jordan. Same pattern in Baghdad in Iraq. In Cairo, Egypt, in a sumptuous religious building, choir, faithful and religious were also gathered to celebrate the Nativity. Finally, in Bethlehem, in the West Bank, the cradle of Jesus, the faithful got in tune with Christendom.