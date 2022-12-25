Genoa – I took a look at the archive and found that this is mine twenty-third Christmas “piece”.; ah, among the legible ones, because others, earlier ones, were written with programs that no longer exist and, at least those, are finally destined to be forgotten.

I wondered what sense it will ever have to open another Christmas file, what else to say that I haven’t already said trying for more than twenty years to find for this occasion in which we are all inclined to get away with the haste of hypocrisy and the banality, necessary words, words of truthbut trying not to spoil the holidays, at least this.

And finally this year I would have let it go, except I stumbled upon the Covid; nothing special this variant, but no one can forget what it was, the first wave, the second, the third, the sudden and unimagined mortal danger, fear never felt beforethe uncertainty of living, simply that, forgotten, buried under the blanket of generations lived in a security that has taken to be mistaken for natural, and re-emerged without knowing how to defend itself.

However this modest illness has forced me toisolation from the people I love, a thing of a few days yet enough to leave me in disorientation; we are all here, as always, but we cannot participate in anything, not even in a glance, if not in the words, in the sound of the words through the doors, the chinks, the fissures. And then the words, even the ones we are used to letting go in everyday life, all become important, to be thought about.

Even the obvious question, how are you this morning? it requires attention, the tone, the inflection, the tempo could mislead, generate misunderstanding, apprehension. I’m fine, yes, I’m fine, and for the eve I’ll be negative and up to what is due between you, I’ll still be the one to oversee the lean dinner, as always, fry the cod fritters, boil swordfish and bacilli, and keep the cats away while you prepare tomorrow’s fat lunch in good time.

No more because I’m still weak, but I’ll have a part and I’ll be a part. And then tomorrow Christmas I’ll be even more than negative, and then I’ll be able to give you with my own hands something I’ve put in store for you. Nothing words and gestures for nothing thoughts, and yet as said and done for the first time in the amazement of discovery, offered with the caution due to their exceptionality, had it happened two years ago maybe there would have been nothing. And exchanging a kiss, saying a thank you, offering a small gift set aside in time, have finally become what they should be, important matters.

Thus Christmas, this recurring event so wasteful, dissipated in futility, yet so present, has become an occasion, a good opportunity for a few words and a few gestures, but carefully chosen and treated with the utmost care. And wishes come true. And this perhaps not entirely trivial Christmas file.