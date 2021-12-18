The Christmas Without Hunger campaign will distribute 1,500 tons of food throughout the country in the coming days. The amount is equivalent to almost 8 million meals, which aim to solve the hunger of tens of thousands of families in the last days of the year, calculates the non-governmental organization Ação da Cidadania, responsible for the initiative.

The NGO has already raised more than R$ 10 million. The estimate is that each R$1 collected becomes a plate of food. In Rio de Janeiro, 30,000 food baskets will be donated until tomorrow at the organization’s headquarters, in Gamboa, in the central region of the state capital. There will also be food distribution in the next few days in other states.

Bahia has already received 70 tons of food this week, in an emergency action to help victims of the torrential rains that caused damage in the south of the state. The NGO plans to send another 30 tons of food to families in the far south of Bahia. According to Ação Cidadania, all Brazilian states are awarded basket donations by the campaign.

Ação da Cidadania, founded in 1993 by Herbert de Souza, known as Betinho, launched the Christmas Without Hunger campaign in 1994. Since then, more than 20 million people have received food through the initiative, informed the organization. The campaign was interrupted for a period of ten years, being reactivated in 2017.

Ação Cidadania will still receive donations over the internet, on the official Natal Sem Fome page (www.natalsemfome.org.br), until the end of December.

Contact: daniela.amorim@estadao.com

See too

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Video: Driver leaves Tesla car on autopilot and sleeps on SP highway

+ Food stamps: understand what changes with new rules for benefit



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Lake Superior: the best freshwater wave in the world?