Christmas | With these tips, you can conjure up Christmas treats for less and get the most out of the leftovers

Marttaliito’s development manager Emmi Tuovinen tells how you can save on Christmas food costs without compromising taste.

Christmas and food belong together in many ways. This year, however, food is significantly more expensive compared to last year.

According to Statistics Finland food was almost 15.9 percent more expensive in October compared to a year ago. In November, the corresponding figure was around 16.5 percent.

As in October, flour, butter and eggs also became more expensive in November. Flour is 47.63 percent more expensive compared to a year ago, butter 37.77 percent and eggs 36.60 percent. In the table at the end of the article, you can also view the price changes of other foodstuffs.

The rise in food prices may cause concern as Christmas approaches. Of course, there are parties all year round, but especially at Christmas there is often plenty of food, and many different foods. Is it possible to have a great Christmas meal and save on food costs at the same time?

It is possible.

Marta League development manager Emmi Tuovinen there are many ideas that help keep the food bill reasonable. And you don’t have to give up Christmas treats.

Tuovinen encourages you to think about which of the delicacies on the Christmas table is the most essential for you – and invest in it.

“If, for example, ham is the most important of the Christmas dishes, then it’s worth buying a slightly smaller ham than usual,” he says.

Ham in addition, fish dishes are an important part of many Christmas tables. Different types of fish and roe are often the most expensive items offered at the eve meal.

Tuovinen encourages you to follow the same tactics with fish dishes as with ham: if fish dishes are the number one delicacy at Christmas, you should give up something else instead.

Preferring vegetarian versions reduces the grocery bill without much effort. You can make a vegetarian version of the traditional dish.

Tuovinen himself makes food suitable for vegans and people with fish allergies instead of fish.

“We have allergy sufferers in the family, so we do it at Christmas carrot. It replaces cold-smoked salmon and is significantly cheaper.”

Carrot fish is made from carrots. Salt and smoke aroma bring a taste reminiscent of cold-smoked salmon.

You can also replace roe with a vegan alternative, advises Tuovinen.

He also encourages the use of seasonal domestic roots in dishes other than just traditional Christmas boxes.

Tuovinen when planning Christmas dishes, you shouldn’t stick to traditions if they don’t feel like your own.

He recommends planning the Christmas dishes according to your own preferences. There is no need to have certain foods on offer at Christmas. For example, if you don’t like the boxes, you can leave them out, says Tuovinen.

“In our family, each family member has one food wish, around which the Christmas meal is assembled,” he says.

On the other hand Tuovinen reminds us that a box of carrots, lantu and potatoes are affordable food. If necessary, you can make a smaller amount of them or other dishes than usual.

In many homes, it is customary to offer an abundance of food at Christmas.

“If you are used to the Christmas table having ham, warm smoked salmon, Karelian roast, roe and whitefish, then choose a few foods and leave the rest out,” says Tuovinen.

Already before sitting down to the Christmas table, it is possible to influence it, a lot of money is spent.

By planning in advance and sizing the amount of food according to the eaters, it helps to keep the sales bill and food waste reasonable, says Tuovinen.

According to him, even when planning Christmas dishes, you can think about how to use the products left over from Christmas baking and food preparation. Or does he make certain dishes himself at all.

“It’s worth thinking about whether you can buy the food ready-made. It will be cheaper than buying many different Christmas spices if they have no other use.”

If However, if you have bought spices that you don’t usually use, you should leave them at the front of the spice cabinet, advises Tuovinen.

“Spices don’t go bad right away, but they don’t stay in the cupboard for years and then you have to throw them away,” he continues.

Cardamom, cloves and cinnamon are used in many oriental dishes, for example, which in Finland are especially Christmas spices. Leftover Christmas spices can inspire new year’s cooking.

“It can be a nice hobby at the beginning of the year to get to know new food cultures.”

