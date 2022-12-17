Classic Party concert by Ned. Phil. Orchestra conducted by Lorenzo Viotti, Adriana Gonzalez (soprano) and Marina Viotti (mezzo-soprano). Heard: 16/12 Concertgebouw. Rep.: 20/12 there. Podium Classic: 18.15, NPO2. ●●●●●

“My art is dying.” Conductor Lorenzo Viotti (32), chief of De Nationale Opera and the Netherlands Philharmonic Orchestra, predicted a bleak future for classical music, last week at Not on Sunday. Why is he so present on Instagram, with or without a bare torso or semi-naked at an Alpine lake? Well, partly because of that. To make a young audience curious about him – and about classical music.

Anyone who expected a hall full of young fans due to all the buzz about the ‘Viotti effect’ was a bit disappointed, although there were indeed a striking number of bicycles lined up against the Concertgebouw. The still predominantly older audience didn’t look very young so much as remarkably diverse; more families, more people in their forties and also people in their twenties and thirties. That proved Viotti right: he meets a need, although his path is not the only one. KCO chef-to-be Klaus Mäkelä is still six years younger than Viotti and also draws full houses – in a turtleneck.

Party with sister Viotti

Because the darkest days of an already dark time call for an injection of hope, warmth and pleasure, this week Viotti brings the Netherlands Philharmonic between the performances of Turandot at the Dutch National Opera in an eclectic festive concert with a program such as a Christmas bonbonnière, chock full of glitter and cream garlands.

Sixteen arias and short orchestral pieces flashed past in a tightly scripted hour and a half in front of a wildly enthusiastic audience on Friday. Viotti has the wind under it; his timing is watch-precise, his theatrical antenna needs no wreath; with Strauss’ ‘Can Can’ it was allowed to clap along. Still developing is his nose for the boiling point of syrup. In pieces such as Saint-Saëns ‘Mon coeur s’ ouvre à ta voix’, orchestral seduction can hang like a lumpy drop from the baton, with Viotti – originally a percussionist – the rhythms remain tight.

It didn’t dampen the festive mood at all. With good reason: Adriana Gonzalez and Marina Viotti (sister) were both ideal fellow mood makers. Gonzalez – working on a great career – made attractions with her warm power soprano of the ‘Viljalied’ (from Léhars The merry Witwe) and Marietta’s Song (Corngolds The Tote City). Marina Viotti just didn’t realize the finesse of her recent beautiful CD A tribute to Pauline Viardot, but she also has a beautiful sound and a lot of charm. In Offenbach’s beloved ‘Barcarolle’, both voices merged ideally.

Piaf and Bjork

Extra attraction to both singers: they can do more than classical. Marina Viotti was at her most radiant in the sizzling Piaf inhaker ‘Padam Padam’ and got the house hissing in groups in the Björk classic ‘It’s oh so quiet’. The highlight: with its two thousand echoing along with Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah”. It doesn’t get more Christmassy in secular times, Viotti has managed that nicely.