Covid, flu and various respiratory viruses put around a million Italians to bed at Christmas. According to data from the latest bulletin from the Ministry of Health, over 60 thousand Covid cases were recorded in the last week, with a +7.2% variation compared to 7 days ago. However, there are approximately 884,000 estimated infections of flu-like syndrome.

“From influenza, the real one that is only growing now, to colds, coughs and other respiratory viruses, to a lot of Covid, with varied, more or less accentuated symptoms, there will be around a million Italians who will spend the Christmas holidays in bed or struggling with seasonal ailments”, underlines the virologist of the University of Milan Fabrizio Pregliasco who, heard by Adnkronos Salute, launches a warning a few hours before the start of lunches, dinners, exchange of greetings and gifts: for everyone the 'principal' recommendation is “don't be heroes, don't fill yourself with drugs until the symptoms disappear just to participate in dinner tables and family gatherings because you hurt yourself and above all others”.

Pregliasco: “No excess drugs just to celebrate”

Pregliasco recalls how the high number of sick people during this Christmas depends on a series of factors: “First of all because this year there was return to a 'new' normality which has led us all to lower our guard compared to the pastand then because we have had large temperature changes which greatly favor these viruses”. According to the expert, these are “pathologies not to be underestimated”, even if – he underlines – “we must enjoy this normality because we deserve it, and to ensure that this happens peacefully, there are common sense recommendations to be respected: from ventilating the rooms in the house when there are many people gathered, to the essential rules of hygiene, hand washing and more, to using a mask when they are the fragile.”

As for 'cures' for those who have already caught some virusPregliasco recommends first of all “rest as much as possible, and only for the fragile, where indicated, the addition of the oral antiviral Paxlovid. For others – he explains – anti-inflammatory, anti-cough drugs etc. can be taken as long as do responsible self-medication. Absolutely no to self-prescribed antibiotics”, warns the virologist, “and always respecting the prescribed dosages to attenuate the symptoms without eliminating them, because – he explains – these drugs modulate the inflammatory response: if we eliminate the symptoms we do the game of the virus, meanwhile because, stuffed with medicines, we do everything we shouldn't do”, that is, we participate in the Christmas conviviality “which puts us and others at risk. Let us also remember that the fever itself is a positive symptom of the organism, of the inflammation understood as an immune response to attack the virus. Therefore, this does not mean staying with the high fever, but nor does it mean being a hero by ignoring the disease. Finally, if you have some symptoms you can wear a surgical mask which, as we have learned, protects others unlike FFp2 which also protects us from others”, he concludes.

Lopalco: “With symptoms, stay at home so as not to ruin parties for others”

“The best parties are undoubtedly spent enjoying the company of friends and relatives. But if you have flu symptoms let's stay at home: let's not ruin the holidays for others“. This is the advice, reported to Adnkronos Salute, by Pier Luigi Lopalco, professor of Hygiene at the University of Salento.

Meeting other people when you are suffering from any respiratory infectious disease is not a heroic act. It is imprudent for oneself and for others. For oneself, as any viral disease even in a young person and in good physical condition deserves due attention to avoid the risk of complications. For others, as by walking around with the flu, we inevitably, no matter how careful we are, spread the infection.”