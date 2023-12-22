Christmas | Why are there huge price differences in Christmas hams?

The S Group predicts that this Christmas, like last year, demand will be directed towards cheaper and mid-priced Christmas products.

Christmas ham The shopping season is currently underway, and Friday is expected to be the busiest day for buying ham.

There are traditionally big price differences in the kilo prices of ham. For example, in the S group's online store, the price of the cheapest domestic frozen ham is 4.49 euros, and the more expensive organic pork ham is more than six times higher.

Why do Christmas ham prices vary so much?

Organic meat is more valuable, as you can see from the price, begins the food market expert of MTK, the Confederation of Agricultural and Forestry Producers Heidi Siivonen answering.

“Another factor that affects the price per kilo is whether or not there is a bone in the meat. The price per kilo of bone is more affordable, because of course you can't eat bone,” says Siivonen.

The price per kilo is also affected by how much the meat has been processed in the meat processing industry.

“Small hams and ham rolls require more work in the industry, and are therefore more valuable than bone-in ham or ham placed directly in the freezer,” says Siivonen.

Hams produced abroad are usually somewhat cheaper than domestic hams. In Finland, agricultural production is more expensive than, for example, in Denmark, where the production volumes are larger and the climate conditions are more favorable.

from the S group it is said that Christmas ham is still the main thing on the Christmas table for many people, but boneless and smaller hams are increasingly emphasized when buying.

S Group's customers increasingly also buy freshly salted hams. The popularity of ready-made cured hams has also grown in recent years, because they are well suited for smaller households.

S Group's grocery store sales director Antti Oksa predicted at the beginning of December in the sales group's press release that this Christmas, like last Christmas, demand will be directed towards cheaper and mid-priced products.

Last year, the high price of electricity weakened, for example, sales of ready-made boxes and Christmas pastries in the S group. Sales data for this year's Christmas week were not available from the S group as of Friday.

Nowadays, Finns buy ham very close to Christmas Eve, because apartments and freezer storage facilities are often small these days.

“Since the fridge is full at Christmas anyway, the ham is fetched well in the last meters and put almost directly in the oven,” says MTK's Siivonen.