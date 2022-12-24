The Christmas holidays have ended dramatically for a French family. Two children were killed in a severe house fire in a holiday home in Eure, a province in northern France. A third child was taken to hospital in critical condition.

The fire started this morning in a holiday home in the municipality of Selles. The two fatal victims, a 7-year-old girl and an 11-year-old boy, could not be freed from the burning house in time. They died on the spot. The third child, a 13-year-old girl, had to be resuscitated and is in a critical condition in hospital.

In total, five adults and five children, all from the same family, were in the holiday home. This is reported by the local authorities. The relatives stayed in the house to spend the Christmas holidays. The five adults, including the 92-year-old great-grandmother, and two other children were able to escape from the building in time. They were taken to hospital because they had inhaled a lot of smoke, but their lives are not in danger.

‘Completely destroyed’

“The fire completely destroyed the house,” a spokesperson for the local government told the news channel BFMTV. The emergency services arrived on site as quickly as possible, but when they arrived the fire was “already well advanced”, it sounds. More than sixty firefighters were deployed to bring the flames under control, as well as thirteen fire-fighting vehicles.

The cause of the fire is not yet known. An investigation has been launched into the exact circumstances of the drama.

Two children (7 and 11) were killed in the heavy house fire. ©AFP



