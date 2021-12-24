The days of the Christmas holiday should have rain in most of the country, show forecasts by the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet) for Brazilian capitals this week.

The forecast is for heavy or isolated rains in most capitals. The weather should be cloudy, with possibilities of rain showers and thunderstorms on the weekend in Belo Horizonte, Brasília, Campo Grande, Cuiabá, Curitiba, Goiânia, Macapá, Manaus, Porto Velho, Rio Branco, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo and Victory.

Other capitals should alternate days with cloudy weather and others with isolated rain, such as Belém, Boa Vista, Fortaleza, Florianópolis, João Pessoa, Maceió, Natal, Palmas, Recife, Salvador, São Luís and Aracaju. There is no forecast of rain on the weekend only in Porto Alegre and Teresina.

According to Inmet’s weather warning for the next few days, the prospect is of danger and intense rains in the central region of Brazil, from the west of Bahia to Acre, passing through Goiás; Federal District; Mato Grosso; northwest of Mato Grosso do Sul; Rondônia and southern Pará and Amazonas.

The warning of potential danger, also with chances of heavy rains, involves a strip in the north of the Amazon, central regions of Pará, Maranhão and Piauí, all the states of Bahia and Sergipe, north of Minas Gerais, south of Goiás and central area from Mato Grosso do Sul, in addition to the northeast of Amapá.

Outside the regions of potential danger and risk of heavy rains are the states of the South Region, São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Espírito Santo, the southern and central regions of Minas Gerais, Alagoas, Pernambuco, Paraíba, Rio Grande do Norte, Ceará and north of Maranhão, Piauí and Pará, as well as west of Roraima.

