Christmas weather | The frost gets worse on Boxing Day, the Finnish Meteorological Institute doesn't know why

The weather in the coming days will take care of a white Christmas. In southern Finland, the frost really starts to bite on Boxing Day.

23.12. 14:16

Christmas The weather at the moment seems to be very uniform throughout Finland, except for the evening of Boxing Day, says the meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute Pinja Rauhamäki on Saturday.

“We are under the influence of widespread low pressure. This type of weather will remain the same the whole time, there will be no high pressure, which could lead to even harder frosts,” says Rauhamäki.

At the same time, the strongest low pressure areas seem to avoid Finland and stay in the sea areas.

On the eve i.e. on Saturday, the southern and central parts of the country and Lapland will be covered by a large snowfall area, which will expand even more towards the evening.

“At eight o'clock in the evening, most of the country is under the snowfall area. While it spreads, milder air arrives in the eastern part, and there the temperature can rise to the plus side,” says Rauhamäki.

Temperatures on the southern coast of Finland are also barely on the positive side. Elsewhere, the temperature is more or less minus.

“When if we go to the eve, the snowfall area will continue its journey towards the west and north, and the east will gradually become a dustier area”, says Rauhamäki.

This means that on the afternoon of Christmas Eve, there will be only a few areas of light snowfall, except for the northern parts of the country.

On Sunday, the whole country will be frosty. In Lapland, the temperature rises somewhat, but the frost still remains at about ten degrees below zero. In the south, the frost bites with a force of about five degrees.

“That layer of clouds over there keeps it comfortably relatively warm when there is no rain at that point.”

Rauhamäki says Sunday is a nice day for outdoor activities.

Christmas Eve changing to Christmas Day, the weather doesn't change much. Snow falls from the sky here and there, but not particularly heavily.

“There will probably be new snowfalls on the south coast from the low pressure moving across the south side of the country, but they shouldn't be terribly strong either. It's possible that they will just stay on top of the sea,” explains Rauhamäki.

The general picture of the weather on Monday in Finland is largely dusty, i.e. rainless, but according to Rauhamäki, the sun can be tight. The clouds can break in the evening, when the sun has already set.

On Boxing Day the weather remains largely the same, but in the evening towards the temperature drops clearly.

“In the south, the frost is intensifying, the temperature range in the whole country is between 5 and 10 degrees or thereabouts.”

In the south, the temperature will clearly drop on Tuesday evening. According to the forecast model, the south and north will be the coldest regions of Finland at that time.

“In both, the coldest that can be seen is fifteen degrees,” says Rauhamäki.

In the south, the cooling of the plus temperatures also means that those who move outside should be careful with slippery conditions.

The forecast model does not directly say what exactly causes the drop in temperature. Rauhamäki says that after looking at several different forecasts, there is no clear reason anywhere else.

“I can't really find a reason, it just has to be stated.”