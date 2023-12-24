Sunday, December 24, 2023
Christmas weather | It will freeze on Christmas Eve, and more snow is expected in some parts of the country

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 24, 2023
in World Europe
0
On Christmas Eve, there will be snowfall especially in Lapland and in places also in the central parts of the country. Throughout the country, the temperature is 1–10 degrees below zero.

Christmas holidays the weather is quite wintry throughout the country, says the meteorologist on duty Tuukka Keränen From the Institute of Meteorology.

On Christmas Eve, there will be snowfall especially in Lapland and in places also in the central parts of the country. Throughout the country, the temperature is 1–10 degrees below zero. Cloudiness is abundant throughout the country.

According to Keränen, Christmas Day and Boxing Day are spent in very similar weather. No major snowfall is expected, but a few centimeters of new snow will fall locally.

Bad driving weather is being warned today in a large part of Lapland and on Monday in North Karelia and Kainuu.

