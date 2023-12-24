Home page World

Storm “Zoltan” has so far been overcome, but the German Weather Service is still warning of hurricane gusts. It will be mild, rainy and windy on Christmas Eve.

Munich – Oh, you mushy one. After storm “Zoltan” brought heavy snowfall to eastern Germany on the day before Christmas Eve, it will be warm again for the holidays – and the weather will therefore not necessarily be comfortable. The German Weather Service warns of strong thaws in the Erzgebirge. 40 to 70 liters will flow away by Monday evening.

Mild Christmas weather in Germany: DWD warns of continuous rain – strong winds in the south

It will also be wet in North Rhine-Westphalia, in the south of Hanover and in the east of Bavaria. Official warnings about continuous rain apply here. Up to 100 liters per square meter will be lost here in the next two to three days. In some regions, the constant rain even turns into storms: sometimes with over 150 liters of rain per square meter.

After all, storm “Zoltan” seems to be behind most of Germany. But it will still be windy throughout the Federal Republic. The DWD speaks of stiff gusts of up to 60 km/h.

It will be windiest in Upper Bavaria, Swabia and the edge of the Alps. An official wind warning still applies here. There will be gusts of around 70 km/h and in mountainous areas even severe squalls or hurricane-force winds (90 to 130 km/h) can occur.

Snow on Christmas Eve? DWD only gives hope to a few – “it’s like magic”

And what about a white Christmas? The forecasts for snow on Christmas Eve have fluctuated again and again in the past few weeks. Now things look very gray in Germany. “There is no snow in sight,” a DWD spokesman told the news agency dpa. Rain will move across the country on Sunday, but temperatures will remain mild. On the Upper Rhine Graben it's even up to 13 degrees.

“It has been magical for years, snow at Christmas simply no longer seems to be possible across Germany,” says DWD meteorologist Marcel Schmid tagesschau.de. But there is a small glimmer of hope for some regions: fresh snow is possible above 600 to 800 meters. (moe)