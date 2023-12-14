Christmas | We asked the presidential candidates for Christmas gift tips, and we got charity and a goat

Do you need inspiration for Christmas gift purchases? The presidential candidates suggest their best ideas. At the end of the story, you can tell whose gift you would prefer.

If presidential candidates have to be believed, Christmas 2023 is a time of impersonal and immaterial gifts.

HS Now did The Kardashians' Holiday Gift Guide inspired by our own Christmas gift guide. The current super-celebrities of the Finnish media, i.e. the presidential candidates, were selected to give gift tips. Gift tips were collected by email.

The answers were at least as impersonal as the candidates' My life song selections.

While the Kardashians recommended portable saunas and scalp massagers, the most popular gift idea for the presidential candidates was gift certificate.

The candidates are in alphabetical order by last name.

Mika Aaltola would share love of neighbor and world peace

You know Katri Helenan the Christmas carol classic Christmasland, where peace is distributed to the world with a ladle of porridge? By aspiring to become president through the electoral association Mika Aaltola have the same mind.

“This Christmas and in this time, my Christmas gift tips are intangible. Love of neighbor is the most valuable Christmas message: Do to others what you would like to be done to yourself,” says Aaltola.

Aaltola writes how extremely important he feels to take care of loved ones and the work done for people's well-being and mental health.

“I recommend donating to the children and youth of our country as well. Mieli ry's mental donation or MLL's give a Christmas gift to a child collection are good options. Supporting Ukraine and donating to Ukraine are peace work for Finland as well.”

Li Andersson would package the Finlandia candidate

The Left Alliance Li Andersson's Christmas gift ideas are humanistic.

Andersson advises donating as a Christmas gift to the organization Doctors Without Borders, which helps victims of war in Ukraine and Palestine, for example.

Another of Andersson's Christmas gift ideas is the winner of the HS literature prize, a candidate for Finlandia Iida Turpeinen special work Living things.

“A very skillfully written and moving story on many different levels about historical expeditions, the vulnerability of life and, above all, the position of man in our world,” Andersson describes the book.

Sari Essayah trusts the goat

The presidential candidate of the Christian Democrats Sari Essayah would give a goat as a Christmas present.

You can donate one through the Church's Foreign Aid service, advises Essayah.

“The goat helps families in the poorest countries get out of the cycle of poverty, because it helps them earn a living by selling the goat's milk and offspring, among other things, and it's cheap to keep,” Essayah explains in her answer.

Another of Essayah's ideas is a mass donation collection for the Salvation Army's Christmas stew, which will collect funds for needy families with children in Finland.

Jussi Halla-aho would give a hard time

Did you get a 50 euro note in an envelope from your estranged godmother as a child?

Basic Finns' presidential candidate Jussi Halla-ahon the gift tip has something the same. He writes a short and concise gift idea for HS Nyt's editors:

“A suitable sum of money to be used as the recipient of the gift sees fit. Chocolate.”

New slippers or knives from Hjallis Harkimo

Nyt movement candidate Harry “Hjallis” Harkimo suggest “something related to a person's hobbies” as a Christmas gift.

“For example, new slippers for someone who works out and new knives for someone who cooks a lot,” he says.

As another option, Harkimo recommends an experience gift, such as tickets to an event. Despite the additional question, Harkimo does not elaborate on what kind of event Harkimo recommends getting a ticket for.

“It depends on the recipient of the gift.”

A “joker proposal” from Olli Rehn

With the center's presidential candidate At Olli Rehn's has the most versatile gift tips than other candidates. And it's no wonder – after all, 61-year-old Rehn has already experienced many Christmases.

For sports fans, Rehn recommends a season ticket for a local football, ice hockey or volleyball team.

“Bench sport is an exciting and community activity, with plenty of experiences and great emotions. At the same time, we support local club work and sports culture, which radiates many good things around,” he reasons.

Civilization should not be forgotten. In Rehn's opinion, a bookstore gift card or an audiobook service subscription is the perfect gift for everyone.

“As Jörn Donner said, reading is always worthwhile.”

As a third “joker proposal”, Rehn recommends a ticket Bruce Springsteen to the concert.

“With the name tag, I was there in 2012, when Bruce pulled 5h37min,” says Rehn.

In Alexander Stubb's opinion, a gift card is always a pleasant surprise

A gift card for a concert or the theater. This is how the presidential candidate of the coalition approaches with a traditional idea Alexander Stubb.

“A gift card is always a pleasant surprise. You might even get to know some new music or see a theater performance that you wouldn't necessarily go to yourself.”

Another Stubb's Christmas gift idea is book.

“Book. A classic Christmas present. I always want books as gifts and I buy a lot of them. There is no better way to get away from the hustle and bustle than reading,” Stubb writes.

Motherly gift tips from Jutta Urpilainen

Sdp presidential candidate Jutta Urpilainen tells his Christmas gift tips about the teacher's and mother's tips.

For example, a subscription to Aku Ankka magazine is, according to Urpilainen, an excellent gift for children on both sides of the age of ten.

“Along with devouring addictive stories, you must also devour good and inventive Finnish,” says Urpilainen.

As another suggestion, he also recommends cultural experiences.

“With my husband, I'm going to see the Q theater in December Some discussions about meaning and the National Theater with my children Ronja robs her daughter. Helsinki City Theatre The little Mermaid was also a wonderful experience for both adults and children.”

We also asked the presidential candidate of the electoral association, Pekka Haavisto (green), for Christmas gift tips, but he did not respond to the editorial's inquiry.