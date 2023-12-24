Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 12/24/2023 – 14:37

The public can visit the four Christmas villages in the capital of São Paulo until Monday (25th), Christmas Day. Each village has themed decoration, a Christmas tree, Santa Claus, an ice skating rink and a food court with food trucks. The spaces have free and open access.

The village set up in the city center is in Praça da Sé. In the north, the structure is set up in Vila Maria, at Rua Sobral Júnior, 264; in the east zone, at Praça Dilva Gomes Martins, in Artur Alvim and, in the south zone, it is in Parque da Água Espraiada, at Avenida Túlio Teodoro de Campos, 51.

This Sunday (24), the villas are open until 10pm. On Monday, they will be open from 5pm to 10pm.

The city also has two attractions to visit this December 25th. On Viaduto do Chá, in front of the city hall, the Technological Christmas Tree is an interactive structure 20 meters high and with 15 layers of LED lights. Designed by Zé Carratu, it has 230 square meters of LED panels that resist rain and wind, allowing the effects to be visible also during the day.

The Bolhas installation is in Praça do Patriarca, also in the central region of the city. There are more than 50 backlit bubbles printed with works by artists from the graffiti collective Os Tupys. Both the tree and the installation are exposed throughout the day and night.

The Moving Lights light show, designed by Zé Carratu, will be presented between 5pm and 10pm on Monday, also at Praça do Patriarca. The mobile lighting structure will be projected onto historical monuments in the square and will form scenes that will be visible from different points of the city.