Christmas 2022: Cia, the most expensive expense for lunches and dinners: almost 2.9 billion (+300 million)

The dear-bills does not deprive the Italians of the pleasure of the table. If the budget for gifts drops by 8% on 2021, that for food is holding up. Even if, with the same consumption compared to last year, the families will spend up to 300 million more on food purchases holidays, due to generalized price increases, for a total of oover 2.9 billion euros. These are the forecasts of CIA-Agricoltori Italiani, according to which three out of four Italians will spend the days from Christmas Eve to Boxing Day at home with relatives and friends. Despite the crisis, therefore, families do not give up on festive tables, where traditional dishes will once again triumph, with local recipes and typical products chosen in 80% of cases.

Christmas 2022 at the table: the lunch and dinner menu

In the Christmas lunches space then for meat sauce, tortellini in broth, boiled meat, battered and fried vegetables, roast lamb and potatoes, followed by nougat, pandoro and panettone. Without forgetting the classic dinner on December 24th, fish based for 17 million families -observes the CIA-. Precisely in these days, the highest consumption of fish specialties of the year has always been recorded, which marks a further leap of 20% at the end of 2022, albeit with territorial differences: capitone in the lead in Southern Italy, baby octopus and clams in North. Unmissable cod everywhere; anchovies, red mullet, prawns, sole, sea bass, mackerel and cuttlefish are also good.

Christmas 2022, toast with Made in Italy prosecco and sparkling wine

Finally, even in these holidays, Made in Italy prosecco and sparkling wine they will far exceed it Champagne -adds Cia- with almost 90% of tricolor toasts and 95 million bottles ready to be uncorked from Christmas to New Year’s

Christmas, Coldiretti: 13 million Italians traveling (+13%). Six days on average for a cost of 575 euros per person

Well 13 million Italians they decided to spend at least one day away from home during the Christmas and New Year holidays with a fort 13% increase compared to the intentions expressed last year, when departures had been severely limited by Covid restrictions. This is what emerges from a Coldiretti/Ixe’ survey for the Christmas festivities which highlights a decisive tendency to stay in Italy, chosen this year as a destination by 87% of holidaymakers. Despite the economic crisis, the average expenditure will be 575 euros per person with an increase of 28% compared to last year, albeit with a strong polarization between half of the holidaymakers (48%) who will spend less than 250 euros and 9% who will spend over 1000, according to Coldiretti/Ixe’.

Christmas 2022, 13 million Italians travelling: cities and places of art at the top

The duration of the Christmas holiday is then extended to an average of six days with – underlines Coldiretti – 33% who will be out for a maximum of three days, 32% from four to seven days, 30% from eight to fifteen days and the remaining 5% even more. 57% chose to stay in their own homes or those of relatives and friends while 34% prefer hotels but keep alternative formulas such as bed and breakfasts and farm holidays.

On the podium of destinations – continues Coldiretti – cities and places of art rise with 54% followed by the mountains with 23% while the rest is divided between the countryside, the sea and spas.

There are almost a million – estimated by Coldiretti – in addition, the holidaymakers who have chosen the agritourism for Christmas and/or New Year’s to stay overnight or eat, looking for rest and tranquility away from worries. The ability to keep food and wine traditions unchanged over time remains – continues Coldiretti – the most appreciated quality of Italian farmhouses which are confirmed as the most valid alternative to home-made lunches and dinners during the holidays. Over time, however, the more than 25,000 Italian agritourisms – concludes Coldiretti – have significantly improved their traditional offer of accommodation and catering with innovative services for sportsmen, nostalgics, the curious and environmentalists, such as horse riding, archery, trekking or cultural activities such as visiting archaeological or naturalistic itineraries, but also cooking and wellness courses.​

Christmas 2022, Coldiretti: fish on 7 tables out of 19

Fish is a must on Christmas menus, especially dinners. This is what emerges from a Coldiretti/Ixe’ survey which highlights a recovery in purchases driven by the holidays, after the decline recorded in the first nine months of the year, with a 7% drop for fresh fish, according to Ismea. On the tables for the holidays there is a strong presence of national fish starting from anchovies, clams, sole, red mullet, eel, capitone and cuttlefish but – underlines Coldiretti Impresa pesca – 63% of Italians will taste the salmon arrived from abroad, just 10% will allow the oysters and 7% the caviar often of national production which is also exported. The choice of local product with a “short supply chain” guarantees freshness and quality but choosing Italian fish also helps to support a fishing and aquaculture sector which – specifies Impresapesca Coldiretti – involves about 12 thousand boats, affected this year by a dramatic increase in costs of diesel but also by the choices of the European Union which affect some of the driving segments of the sector. The top ten productions are led by anchovies, followed by clams, sardines, hake, white prawns, cuttlefish, corn on the cob, red mullet, swordfish, tub gurnards and horse mackerel.

Christmas 2022, fish menu: tips to avoid being deceived at the table

In order not to fall into market traps in a situation where the vast majority of fish for sale come from abroad, Coldiretti’s advice is to look at thelabel on the counter where the production method must be specified (“caught”, “caught in fresh water”, “farmed…”), the type of gear targeted and the area of ​​catch or production (Adriatic Sea, Ionian Sea, Sardinia, also through a drawing or a map).

For what concern frozen fish there is an obligation to indicate the date of freezing and in the case of fish products frozen before sale and subsequently sold defrosted, the name of the food is accompanied by the designation “defrost”. To guarantee the quality of fresh fish – recalls Coldiretti – it must also have a firm and elastic meat, red or pinkish and moist gills and eyes that are not dry or opaque, while the smell must not be strong and unpleasant. Finally, it is better not to choose fish that have already mutilated the head and fins while – continues Coldiretti – for molluscs and mussels, it is essential that the shell is closed. If the peaks are recorded during the Christmas festivities, fish consumption in Italy – concludes Coldiretti – is equal to over 28 kilograms per person during the year, higher than the European average of 25 kilos and the world average of 20 kilos.

THE SECRETS FOR CHOOSING FRESH FISH

• Purchase it, where possible, directly from the producer who guarantees the freshness of the fish.

• Check the label on the counter, which by law must indicate the fishing area

• Check that the meat has a firm and elastic consistency, that the gills have a red or pink color and are moist and the eyes are not dry or opaque, while the smell must not be strong and unpleasant.

• For shellfish and mussels, it is essential that the shell is closed.

• For prawns, check that their heads are not blackened

• Better not to choose the fish already mutilated of the head and fins.

Source: Coldiretti – Impresapesca

