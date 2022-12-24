Three weeks before Christmas 1955, the red phone rang.

North America air defense command center Norad traces the journey of Santa Claus and flying reindeer from the North Pole to the children.

The operation began in 1955, when a small child sought Santa Claus from the phone number of Conad, the predecessor of Norad.

Conad was founded in 1954 to protect North America from a Soviet nuclear attack. Due to a typographical error, the phone number of the command center had ended up in a bulletin advertising Santa’s hotline.

The colonel who was later interviewed about the matter Harry Shoup said that he reacted to the situation quickly. He replied to the child that the Air Defense Center was closely monitoring Santa’s flight, so the presents should arrive on Christmas morning on schedule. When other children who saw the announcement called the same number, they were answered in the same way.

The center, which changed its name to Norad in 1958, has a website where you can view a “satellite image” of Santa’s travels. The website also contains a real-time counter of Santa’s gifts and other important Christmas information for children.

See also Application for settlement: MV shipyard owner Genting dissolves The Royal Canadian Air Force freezing the buck in 2021.

This is how Christmas has been celebrated around the world

in southern Chad At the Dembo refugee camp, about 300 children got to meet Santa Claus last week. This is reported by the Reuters news agency.

Some of the children living in the Dembo refugee camp received a Christmas present for the first time at the Christmas tree ceremony organized by the World Bank.

Chad is one of the poorest countries in the world, with around 600,000 refugees living in its camps, according to UN calculations.

of Bethlehem Manger Square was prepared for Christmas Eve on Saturday morning.

The streets of the historic pilgrimage destination on the West Bank of Palestine have been empty for the past two Christmas seasons due to the corona pandemic.

This year, the Palestinian Minister of Tourism Skateboard Ma’ayah expect large numbers of tourists and locals to arrive for the Christmas celebration in the holy city.

In 2019, before the corona pandemic, a record 3.5 million tourists visited the biblical birthplace of Jesus.

This is reported by the Reuters news agency.

in Rovaniemi followed on the eve of Santa’s departure for a round-the-world trip, while the news agency Reuters broadcasted the event live.

“The reindeer is ready. The presents are wrapped, and it’s time to go bring Christmas joy around the world. I want to wish everyone here and everyone around the world a relaxing, peaceful and happy Christmas,” Santa Claus said before leaving.