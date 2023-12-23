Christmas | Ukraine will celebrate Christmas for the first time in more than a century on December 25

The decision on the timing of the Christmas celebration is once again seen as a new symbolic disengagement from Russia.

in Ukraine this year, for the first time in more than a century, Christmas will be celebrated on December 25 and not until January.

The decision on the timing of the Christmas celebration is once again seen as a new symbolic departure from Russia, where Orthodox Christmas is celebrated according to the Julian calendar on January 7.

The last time Christmas was celebrated in Ukraine was December 25 in 1917.

Several international news channels reported on the matter this week, including those reporting from Ukraine BBC and Sky News.

The majority of Ukrainians are Orthodox Christians. In July, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi however, signed a law making December 25th an official Christmas holiday according to the Gregorian calendar used in Western countries, which Ukraine also began to use.

Christmas is celebrated in Ukraine under the shadow of war, and uncertainty about the continuation of foreign military support has grown. In February, it will be two years since Russia started a full-scale war of aggression in Ukraine.

of Kiev at the nearby Klavdijevo-Tarasove Christmas decoration factory, production continued despite the war as Christmas approached. The factory produces decorations such as hand-painted Christmas tree glass balls and was a popular place to visit before the war.

According to the BBC, which visited the place, the factory once supplied decorations all over the Soviet Union as one of the three decoration factories of the socialist superpower.

This Christmas, however, according to the BBC, only a third of the staff who were there before the war will work at the factory.

“We have to persevere, believe and hope, and eventually we will get freedom,” said a factory worker Hey for the BBC.

According to the BBC, the war can also be seen in the factory's new Christmas tree decorations: miniature soldiers, tiny fighter jets and a Ukrainian tractor pulling a Russian tank.

“I believe that everyone who looks at such an ornament wishes for a faster victory for our country,” said the employee Tamila for the BBC.

Ukrainian chairman and MP of the liberal Holos party Kira Rudyk told Sky News that moving the holiday to December 25 is an important step for Ukrainians who want their country to join the European Union.

“We join our European family in every aspect of our lives, including the day we celebrate Christmas,” Rudyk said.

According to President Zelenskyi, in the future, Ukrainian children will not even remember that Christmas was celebrated on a different day before.

“We want to make this a new normal for them and tell them that we are part of the European family. We celebrate as well as the entire democratic, progressive world,” Zelenskyi said, according to Sky News.