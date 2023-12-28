He had played cards with friends, then returned home. The dramatic discovery was made by his father on Boxing Day

Another tragedy occurred during the holidays. Domenico Buonamico he was found lifeless, aged just 22, in his apartment in via Montenegro in Bari. He had just spent Christmas with his family.

The causes of Domenico Buonamico's death are shrouded in mystery. An autopsy has been ordered, the results of which will be fundamental in establishing what happened to the 22-year-old. The first hypothesis it is that of a sudden illness.

Domenico was an engineering student, with a bright future ahead. The alarm was raised by his father, who was no longer able to contact him. The boy was found lifeless on the bathroom floor of his apartment. He had been in Foggia to celebrate December 25th with his family. Then he set off for Bari again, he had to live to dedicate himself to his studies. The Carabinieri have opened an investigation file to clarify what happened to the 22-year-old. The most plausible hypothesis, for the moment, is that of a sudden illness. The young man may have fallen to the ground and may have hit my head.

News that has shocked several communities, with numerous farewell messages published on social media. Friends and acquaintances wanted say goodbye to him and remember him for the last time with heartbreaking words.

The last message from Domenico Buonamico

Domenico had sent the last message to a friend of his, around 2:00 am. Then no one was able to contact him anymore. The dramatic discovery has arrived on Boxing Day.

A few hours earlier, on Christmas evening, he had played cards with friends, after returning from Foggia. On December 26, the 22-year-old was supposed to have lunch with his father. The man himself went to his house, convinced that he was still sleeping, but his son he didn't even answer the intercom. So she decided to leave, but around 3.30pm she started to worry. She tried to enter her son's house with the keys in his possession, but Domenico had it closed the door from the inside. So he turned to the firefighters, who helped him get inside. It's just going to be the autopsy now at shed light on the truth.