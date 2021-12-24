Christmas | Three Thai and Finnish couples watched on television when peace was declared in Turku – This is how Finnish Christmas went in the mountains of Northern Thailand

The Finnish couple is friends with their Thai teacher and hiking buddies. Now, for the first time, three Thais experienced a Finnish Christmas.

Chiang Mai, Thailand

Northern Thai Chiang Mai cityscape from behind a small strip of forest when Miika Savola looking out the window in his thoughts. It’s Christmas Eve.

“Then what would you do?”

Savola is in his thoughts for a moment until his voice brightens.

“Put the angels on!”

That’s what he does. Along the Christmas tree, almost a traditional line of Finnish angels lights up.

At the same time time Maleewan “Laila” Hakem chops apples. They become an apple roast on the Christmas table along with hams and gingerbread.

“With vanilla ice cream,” Laila says.

It is the Thai way that no one is usually called by their last names, but most often by their own nickname. That’s why Maleewan Hakem is Laila in this thing too.

Maleewan’s “Laila” Hakem made apple sauce for the Christmas table.

Miika Savola follows how Onnicha “On” Saewan tastes Finnish Christmas food. It is the turn of Christmas ham in the Finnish way.

Is starting Micah and Maria Savolan the first Christmas Eve at a Thai home. They have worked in Chiang Mai as employees of the Finnish charity Fida for a little over three years.

Savolas are Christmas people, but only now are they holding their first home Christmas in Thailand. And there they have invited their best friends, three women from northern Thailand.

Chiang Main For Laila, who is from the city, the home Christmas is by no means the first.

“I grew up in a Christian family,” he says.

Laila’s family is Thai, which is why her Christian background is quite exceptional. Thailand is a very Buddhist country with less than a million Christians in the country. That is not very much, as Thailand has a total population of almost 70 million.

“ There are so many Christians in the North that there are several Christmas churches in Chiang Mai. Savolatk are going together too.

Northern Thailand is a very important region for Buddhists. It is a historically very rich area, and Buddhism has a very long and respected tradition here. But there are so many Christians here in the north that there are several Christmas churches in Chiang Mai.

Savolatk are going together too. According to Maria Savola, members of other religions, such as Buddhists, are also invited to Christmas churches.

Savoloiden it is time to decorate the spruce at home. In addition to Laila, she has become a decorator Onnicha “On” Saewan and Kannika “Nika” Ketnapipob.

The party communicates mainly in English, but also to a small extent in Thai.

The Christmas party has varied backgrounds. The Onin family belongs to one of the many ancient religious groups in the mountainous areas of northern Thailand, the Hmong tribe. Nika belongs to another tribe, the Karen, but his family’s belief is nonetheless Buddhist.

“This is my first Christmas with foreign friends,” Nika says.

Kannika “Nika” Ketnapipob (left), Maleewan “Laila” Hakem, Miika Savola, Maria Savola and Onnicha “On” Saewan decorate from December on the eve of Chiang Mai.

“ “We had a Christian club at the university. There, we usually sang and told stories there on Christmas. ”

Nika and have spent Christmas earlier in college.

“We had a Christian club at the university. There, we usually sang and told stories there on Christmas, ”Nika says.

They have been decorating since December, Laila often as a child.

“Once, a week ago at my apartment with my friends,” On sighs.

Yet the decoration of the spruce has not lost its taste in the minds of Christmas guests or hostesses. Everyone hangs balls and decorations on the branches of the plastic spruce, excited.

At the Christmas table, Savolat tells his guests that it has been a custom in Finland to go to the forest on the eve of the eve and pick up six rooms. It elicits impressed reactions. Miika Savola alleviates the statement a bit by adding that, especially in modern times, not all Finns pick themselves from the six forests themselves.

Onnicha “On” Saewan was the only one of the Christmas guests who could enjoy the salmia of the Christmas table.

“ “Christmas and New Year are the same continuum for Thais.”

Christmas is highly visible in some places in Thailand. In the courtyards and interiors of the shopping centers, there is plenty of Christmas trees, buck and elves. But according to Savolo’s Christmas guests, the message of Christmas is not very clear here.

“I don’t think most Thais know what Christmas is all about,” Laila says.

As a Christian, he knows the biblical message of Christmas.

“True. Christmas usually only means Santa here, ”On mentions.

“Christmas and New Year are the same continuum for Thais. At the turn of the year, people can wish them a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year, even if it is no longer Christmas, ”Laila continues.

Gifts are given by Thais mainly in the New Year.

“That habit has come from Christmas,” Laila says.

The proclamation of Christmas peace echoed from Turku to northern Thailand.

“ Buck seems to be helpful in Thai as well, with a little Finnish accent.

Christmas peace the declaration in Turku will be shown on television in Chiang Mai as well. Maria translates it into English with simultaneous interpretation.

And of course the Christmas sauna is still waiting for the end of the evening. Miika has already started to heat it up. He won’t have time to come back when the door is knocked on.

Maria wonders a bit who can be there and goes to open.

“Merry Christmas!” comes from the door, and Santa himself enters. The guests get excited, Laila is scared.

Follow the traditional Santa Claus story. Buck seems to be helpful in Thai as well, with a little Finnish accent.

Laila points out about the world situation:

“When you travel around the world, are you in quarantine?”

There is a grin on Laila’s face.

Maria goes to get a mask from the package and puts it on top of the beard’s beard.

Santa is giving presents to Maria Savola (left), Onnicha “On” Saewan, Kannika “Nika” Ketnapipob and Maleewa “Laila” Hakem.

“ Savolat talks a lot about friendship during the evening.

After that, there is another tradition: for the buck, of course, you have to sing. For understandable reasons, the song is not now Santa Claus Santa Claus but We Wish You a Merry Christmas. And this buck dances with the song.

Joyful after the distribution of gifts and selfie sessions, the buck leaves. Miikakin will soon return from the sauna, and the party will be able to play their favorite board games.

Savolat talks a lot about friendship during the evening. That’s what this Christmas party is all about.

Christmas is a good frame to maintain a friendship.

Laila, On and Nika are their best friends in Thailand. Laila has been their Thai teacher for two years now. Savolat and Laila all like the outdoors, and started moving together and talking more and more.

Maria and Miika got to know Oni and Nika after meeting them on a hiking trip to the waterfall.

“The friendship with them has deepened really fast,” Maria says.

Onnicha “On” Saewan (left), Kannika “Nika” Ketnapipob, Maleewan “Laila” Hakem and Maria Savola open the last doors of the Christmas calendar in Chiang Mai.

Onille and Nika has already found Finnish names. On naturally became Happiness. At the same time, like Laila, the Name Day came to her on the Finnish calendar.

Laila’s name didn’t even have to be Finnish, she has been Laila since she was little. Nika also hoped to have a name day, and so her second nickname is now Janika.

The next joint celebration with the whole group is on February 28, when Onni’s Name Day is. Laila’s Name Day is a week later.