While others are resting and enjoying Christmas peace, Santa has plenty of work to do. The best gift for Santa Claus is the bright eyes of happy children. He has a memory from last year's Christmas that still haunts him.

Paragraph it's here, it's eve.

That's what the Helsinki native is for Kari Martikainen has been preparing since Midsummer.

At midsummer, a man looked in the mirror and assessed what the guy in front of him looked like. Does the beard look good, should the appearance be modified in some other direction?

A long autumn began, during which he thoroughly prepared for the activities of the day before.

Santa is coming again.

On Christmas Eve in the capital region, a huge number of red-knotted beards wander from house to house. Martikainen is one of the most experienced, as he has been printing night jobs for more than 50 years.

A long and bushy beard can be found on your back, so the identity starts to be quite Christmassy all year round.

Let's call Martikais from now on For Santa Clauseven if he just helps the right one Santa Clauswho all the children know lives in Korvatunturi.

For the first time, this goat gave out gifts when he was 16 or 17 years old at his homestead in Munkkiniemi. Back then, the visiting families were mostly familiar, but it was still exciting.

Now that Martikainen is starting to turn 70 years old, he has had time to visit some families for decades.

“Today's loyal customers are already in the third generation,” he says.

What kind of so is the eve of the goat?

Busy, maybe a little on the heavy side, you could say.

Although actually a large part of the work is already scheduled for November-December, the time before the H-moment.

Pukki advertises and markets its visits, arranges meetings and responds to messages. Even during the interview, Santa's phone is constantly ringing: someone would like to order a Santa to visit again.

Santa Claus also spends hours talking with families about how kind their children might be.

“Recently, I talked with a person for probably half an hour about his children and their hobbies,” says the goat.

He takes careful notes on each family. Try to schedule and route objects sensibly.

When the dawn finally arrives, fine-tuning the beard begins. You should try to get a blond from a gray beard that reaches up to the navel. A red bun is dug out of the closet, the cap is placed on the head.

And then go.

When our story Santa Claus was still a young man, he had enough energy and stamina for four visits per hour for up to nine hours of work.

Even less is enough for a pensioner. He aims to visit three families in an hour.

This year, 14:00 to 20:00 is a sacred time for children.

During the visits, family is talked about, Christmas carols are sung and gifts are distributed. Christmas traditions have changed surprisingly little over the decades, according to Kuki.

“But nowadays children get many more gifts”, the goat has noticed.

Every now and then, a little rascal who doesn't really believe in whitebeards comes along on the trip. Such an individual may tear the goat's long beard in the joy of victory, but be surprised when there is no white smell left in the hand.

“Those who haven't believed in the goat, have believed after this,” Santa Claus hums with satisfaction.

Although our Santa Claus is already an experienced guy, situations happen. The most stressful thing for a buck is the rush: if he is late for one family, he is easily late for everyone.

Once, already decades ago, something terrible was about to happen. Maybe you can already tell about this now that the story once ended happily.

Santa Claus was visiting a family's home in Vantaa. He had parked the car by the side of the street according to the family's instructions, and his 4-year-old son, who had been a helper during the day, was waiting in the car.

When the buck stepped back into the street from the visit and started looking for his car, neither it nor the boy were anywhere to be seen. Someone had walked over to the car where the goat's little boy was sitting.

There were no cell phones in that time of the world, and the goat wasn't dressed in winter clothes, even though it was freezing cold outside. Panic was about to set in.

Fortunately, the familiar car and the boy sitting in the back seat, cold, were found behind a nearby house.

“The Christmas gigs that day when I got thrown were a big deal for the police. The person who took the car was never caught,” the goat now tells about the confusing events.

For Santa Claus eve is the big accounting day of the year. For one 15-minute visit, the buck earns just under a hundred euros.

Is money an important motive for goats?

“Of course, money is not the reason why I do this. To be honest, I could probably do a few gigs on Christmas Eve for free.”

For Santa, Christmas is nothing without happy children.

“When a child comes to hug a goat, it's a moving situation. Even Santa gets the feeling that I don't want to leave anymore,” says Santa Claus.

“They are beautiful moments. What makes Santa happy in the eyes of children is the brilliant Christmas joy.”

When the working day is over, the goat rests. He goes to the Christmas sauna with the Moor and eats delicious Christmas food.

Santa's own Christmas begins.