Christmas | There is a crowd rush in the market of Tuoma

Helsinki The traditional Tuomaa market, which started on Senate Square on Friday, saw a surprising crowd rush.

As soon as the Christmas market opened at 11 a.m. on Friday, people started pouring into the place in a steady stream. A little over an hour later, there were already so many people that the walkways between the stalls were congested in some places.

There was also an almost constant queue for the most popular stalls.

Communications Manager of the Helsinki Event Foundation Anna Mäkelä confirms that there have been a surprising number of visitors to the market.

Although there have been enough visitors on the opening day in previous years, according to Mäkelä, the organizers are usually worried about whether there will be enough customers at the market during the day.

“Now it came as a bit of a surprise that it’s so lively,” he says.

The organizers expect that the number of visitors will increase further towards Friday evening. In total, around 15,000 visitors are expected, and for the entire weekend, a good 80,000 visitors.

The market According to Mäkelä, the arrangements have gone really well so far, although the heavy snowfall has caused a little tension. Snow plowing has been increased and all stalls have been opened according to plans.

“We are really happy that the landscape is snowy and the atmosphere is Christmassy,” says Mäkelä.

According to him, the market has a lot of old familiar sellers and delicacies, but also a lot of new ones. In the restaurant yard you can find, for example, Venezuelan Christmas food and steaming hot Christmas cocktails.

From two o’clock on Friday, you can also meet Santa Claus, who Mäkelä hopes will attract families with children. In the early evening, traditional Christmas carols are performed in Finnish and English.

“I believe that more people will show up all the time. The market has started very nicely,” states Mäkelä.