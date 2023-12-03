Great classics and niche books, famous works and volumes that you would struggle to find in a bookshop: political and economic personalities, entertainment and sports celebrities, interviewed by AdnKronos on which books they would gladly find under their Christmas tree , suggest a truly wide range of reading proposals.

Starting from Parliament, the President of the Senate Ignazio La Russa immediately plays it safe with ‘I promessi sposi’ by Alessandro Manzoni “which is worth rereading and whose author marks the 150th anniversary of his death” and then points out ‘A joke, president’ by Vittorio Amato and Giovanni Lamberti on Berlusconi seen by journalists and ‘Baumgartner’ novel by Paul Auster. The leader of the M5s Giuseppe Conte quotes ‘The duplicate man’ by José Saramago, ‘You never lack joy’ by Vito Mancuso and ‘White holes’ by Carlo Rovelli. Carlo Calenda, founder of Azione, only cites the ‘Memorial of Saint Helena’ by Emmanuel de Las Cases.

Moving from parliamentary seats to government seats, the Minister of Civil Protection Nello Musumeci aspires to ‘The rancor and the hope’ by Bruno Vespa, ‘The African hope’ by Federico Rampini and ‘The story of Caesar’ by Valentina Mastroianni; while our Agriculture colleague Francesco Lollobrigida limits himself to the Qualivita Atlas created by Treccani which describes all our national products.

Remaining in the political sphere, the radical leader Riccardo Magi indicates ‘Piero Gobetti editor: the rediscovered logo’ by Franco Corleone, ‘On the side of reason’ by Peter Cohen and ‘Patrie. A Personal History of Europe’ by Timothy Garton Ash. Italia viva coordinator Raffaella Paita chooses ‘Melancholia’ by Jon Fosse; ‘A book of days’, the photographic book that tells the story of Patti Smith’s aesthetics through her photographs; ‘Regeneration’ by Pat Barker, the first volume of a trilogy with the private and public events of some war veterans who find themselves in a Scottish hospital at the center of the narrative.

The list of the Northern League member Claudio Borghi is decidedly surprising as he, in the name of eclecticism and irony, indicates that the three desirable volumes are ‘Capital’ by Marx because “under the budget law it is missing and instead would be needed”, ‘Mes, Europe and the ‘impossible treatise’ by Alessandro Mangia and a very classic such as ‘De Rerum Natura’ by Lucretius, “to remember that extreme meteorological phenomena also existed 2000 years ago…”, he explains.

An intellectual of the caliber of Giampiero Mughini suggests “the latest work by Sergio Luzzatto, one of the best Italian historians: it is called ‘Pain and Fury’ and it is a history of the Red Brigades, a topic about which I fear many Italians now know little. For the fiction, I’m waiting to read James Ellroy’s latest novel, ‘The Enchanters’; and then I recommend Anna Ferrando’s work ‘Adelphi: the origins of a publishing house’ which tells very well what I consider to be the most important publishing house in Italy”.

In the varied world of entertainment, Nonno Libero would like to reread ‘The Picture of Dorian Gray’ by Oscar Wilde, “a book that I read many years ago – confesses Lino Banfi – and that I still regret not having kept. I would really like to find it again from somewhere in the house, I’ve looked for it several times. And then, I’d like to receive a couple of books that deal with the mafia and the Camorra and the Moro case: I’d like two essays, written by qualified people, great investigative journalists or magistrates, to delve deeper these interweavings of the history of our country”.

Al Bano, on the other hand, would like to “find two beautiful editions of the ‘Iliad’ and the ‘Odyssey’ under the Christmas tree. The Greek world and mythology have always fascinated me since I was a boy. To these two books I would not add ‘Aeneid’ ‘to complete the triad, but a contemporary novel: ‘One Hundred Years of Solitude’ by Gabriel Garcia Marquez, a story that drove me crazy and that I would gladly read again. I find many traits in common, for better or for worse, between ‘Latin America and our and my Southern Italy’.

For Iva Zanicchi, “a classic like ‘Pinocchio’ by Collodi cannot be missing from the shelves of the home bookshop. And then, the book ‘Cuore’ by Edmondo De Amicis. They are two books that take me back to my school days and that have also to do with the world of school. Fantastic! – underlines the singer – Among other things, in my time in small towns families only let boys study… Moving then from childhood memories to those of youth, after Having seen the film so many times, I would like to have the novel ‘Gone with the Wind’ in my hands. They may be banal choices, if you like, but they are three books that cannot help but stay at home, at least in my house.”

Another singer, the American Amii Stewart, instead has a desire perfectly in line with her profession: “Under the tree I would like to find Ella Fitzgerald’s biography, ‘A Biography of the First Lady of Jazz’, underlining that ” she was a unique, inimitable artist, the lady of black music, she had not attended any singing school, but she was born with a wonderful ear for music. Her life inspired us all.”

The request of La Scala étoile Luciana Savignano was also particular: ‘The Red Book’ by Carl Gustav Jung, explaining that “I have been waiting for it for a long time and I hope this year to be able to find it at Christmas under the tree, but above all to find the time to read it. It’s an important, full-bodied, very tough book, over 400 pages.” Nancy Brilli prefers Aldo Cazzullo and “his way of telling our story: naturally I recommend the last one, ‘When we were the masters of the world’, but I also really liked the previous one, ‘Mussolini the gang leader’. For fiction, d “This summer I like classic ‘umbrella’ authors like Clive Clussler but now I’m looking for some interesting Italian novelties: I really like Alessandro Piperno and I plan to read ‘Who’s to blame’, his latest novel”.

Even the world of medicine does not shy away. Infectious disease specialist Matteo Bassetti confesses that he “loves non-fiction to keep me informed about what is happening in the world. The title I suggest is ‘The rules of the game – From terrorism to Russian spies: how offensive counter-espionage protected Italians’ by Marco Mancini Then ‘The 48 Laws of Power’ by Robert Greene which broadens the mind and makes us think. And I would like to be given ‘Pinocchios in Coats’ which puts a firm point between science and anti-science and gives the strong message that with health is not a joke.”

The titles of the virologist Roberto Burioni are ‘Morning and evening’ by Jon Fosse which combines old age and childhood, ‘The return of the empires’ by Maurizio Molinari on the current world, ‘The formula for longevity’ by Riccardo Chiaberge, a very accurate account of the discoveries in various fields. As for the immunologist Alberto Mantovani, he quotes ‘Il Moro della città’ by Paolo Malaguti, ‘Apeirogon’ by Colum McCann, ‘Africa, round trip’ by Doctors with Africa CUAMM: “even if I have them, I would like to have the ‘doubles’ for the themes they address: man’s bond with the mountains, the loss of the two sons of two fathers, one Israeli, the other Palestinian, medicine in the poorest areas of the world”.

Filippo Anelli, president of the Federation of Orders of Surgeons and Dentists, has no doubts: “The three books I would like for Christmas are actually already in my library – he confesses – The first is ‘Byzantine Mystery. The Buried Truth’, a thriller historical novel set between Syracuse and Constantinople in the year 668 authored by the doctor Anselmo Madeddu; the second is another historical novel, ‘The blood of Lepanto’ by Maria Grazia Siliato set between Cyprus, Venice, Genoa, Naples, Messina and Lepanto between 1569 and 1571; the third, but for me it obviously stands at the top of every ranking, is my son Rocco Anelli’s debut novel, ‘The Bathers’.

Under the tree, as a book gift for Christmas, the Nobel Prize winner in Physics Giorgio Parisi would like to receive a new essay by Stephen Jay Gould, zoologist, geologist, paleontologist and historian of science: “He wrote over 300 essays in his short life, I have read them all, I am a fan of his books and I have the complete collection. I would like to be given a new one but, unfortunately, Gould died twenty years ago… I would instead give ‘They Will Leave’ by Luce D ‘We were, great writer and my friend.”

Other proposals come from sport. The sailor Giovanni Soldini says he has always been a reader of ‘Corto Maltese’ by Hugo Pratt, now a ‘classic’… while among the novels I would suggest ‘My stupid intents’ by Bernardo Zannoni, the dazzling debut of a very young man who talks about the discovery of the world through the eyes of a weasel”. His colleague Ambrogio Beccaria recommends ‘The Tree Tribe’ by Stefano Mancuso.

The athlete Gimbo Tamberi, gold at the Tokyo Olympics, focuses on ‘Open. My story’ by former American tennis player Andre Agassi and ‘I play as I am’ by Italian basketball player Gigi Datome. The cyclist Alessandro De Marchi, however, goes beyond the world of sport and confesses his predilection for thrillers by Wilbur Smith, Ludlum, Cusser, as well as for ‘a fortune teller told me’ by Tiziano Terzani “which literally bewitched me” and ‘Una persona alla vote by Gino Strada “who moved me and left his mark”.