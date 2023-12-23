Christmas | The winner of HS's pepper competition is Espoo's praise of the maritime Helsinki – The work bursts with masterful details

The adults' series was won by HS's Christmas trip to Suomenlinna with an inventive twist in the gingerbread competition. In the children's series, the gingerbread man again struck a nerve.

In the last one everything else was allowed to stay in the rutika. Emmi Tolvanen14, didn't go on patrol. Marja Nappa missed a beat. Well, Salla Tolvanen17, took a quick turn around in a piano lesson, but Osmo Tolvanen act as a driver to get the most important operation up and running again as soon as possible.

This is how the work that won HS's urban delivery gingerbread contest this Christmas was completed as a joint effort of a family from Espoo Christmas trip to Suomenlinna.

The pepper contest depicting the Suomenlinna ferry and its passengers won overwhelmingly in the adult category, where almost 31,000 votes were cast.

The adult series of the pepper competition was won by Osmo Tolvanen (left), Salla Tolvanen, Marja Nappa and Emmi Tolvanen who live in Latokaski, Espoo.

Junior the series produced quite a surprise. The profit went to the same address as last year. Winner, 9 years old Solja Karppinenwas revealed to be the winner of last year's children's series Heimo Karppinen as a little sister.

Riemu burst into tears when mom Leena Karppinen called Solja Karppinen, who was home from school in time, in Käpylä, Helsinki, and told her about the win.

“I asked my mother to end the call,” says Karppinen.

Because I had to scream.

The winner of the children's category, Solja Karppinen, wanted to combine her favorite animals, horses and bears, with the gingerbread theme of Mennä public.

It was nice that it was Karppinen's work Helsinki Bear Transport (HKL) horse tram won – especially since the older brother had already won the previous race.

About 27,700 votes were cast in the children's series this time.

A double win is not a completely new thing in the HS pepper competition. However, it was different this time than last year: then it took the adult series a crushing victory a duo of friends who had also won the pepper contest the previous one in the year.

In this year's the winning work of adults emphasizes skill in managing fragile material. There are plenty of bent shapes, and the pepper doesn't look badly broken.

The secret is in the dough recipe for Marja Napa pepper houses. Nappa has mixed its dough with the same recipe since 1990.

The curved parts were already bent around the oven-proof kippahs while baking. The Finnish flag was made to fly with the help of two knives that were at different levels.

In recent years, the family has mastered at least an airport, a carousel, a castle and a nativity scene.

“The older the children have gotten, the more complicated the pepper works have become,” says Nappa.

Work pace was tight. On the eve of Independence Day, in Napa's words, everything that the pepper artists could need was acquired in a “summamutika”.

One of the secrets of success is that the formulas were designed first. Actually, Independence Day had been intended to be reserved entirely for pepper making, but the weather was so great that first we went on a skating excursion in Espoonlahti.

“Then we baked a few walls so that we forgot to cut windows in them,” says Salla Tolvanen.

The windows are made of isomaltose.

“There are enough flying seagulls at the market, but making them turned out to be too challenging,” says Osmo Tolvanen.

A chess match is going on inside the ferry.

Junior the winning piece of the series Helsinki Bear Transport (HKL) horse tram unites the author's favorite animals. When Solja Karppinen heard that the theme of the pepper contest is Mennää public, he, as a horse riding enthusiast, definitely wanted horses for his work.

Googling revealed that the very old carts were horse-drawn.

“I like to use teddy bears as little characters. My mother told me that HKL is an abbreviation, and I decided that here it means the transport of the Helsinki bears.”

The winning entry in the children's category, the Helsinki Bear Transport (HKL) horse tram will end up at Solja Karppinen's grandparents in Katajanokka at Christmas.

The winning horse-drawn carriage will be taken to Karppinen's grandparents in Katajanokka at Christmas – very carefully in the lap of the car. The winner himself wants to eat the back wall.

“Because it has windows, and they're melted teddy bears. It is good.”

Long even a masterpiece from an adult series hardly gets old. Christmas trip to Suomenlinna you can spread the Christmas scent in the car during the approximately four-hour drive to Kauhajoki.

On Boxing Day, one of the adults in Tolvanen–Napa's party starts the countdown. At zero, nine of the cousins ​​are allowed to attack the pepper plate.

A few elves are also on their way to Suomenlinna.

