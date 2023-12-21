Christmas | The triple epidemic is now stalking the whole of Finland – Act like this

Leading expert Niina Ikonen from THL gives tips for an infectious disease-safe Christmas.

On the move has corona, influenza and rs virus. Many people may be thinking right now about how to spend Christmas safely from infectious diseases.

Leading expert Niina Ikonen The National Institute of Health and Welfare (THL) answers general questions.

What viruses are currently present?

The coronavirus the autumn wave of infections has turned to decline and the worst peak is over, but of course infections still occur, says Ikonen.

“The influenza virus has entered the chest. The epidemic is currently underway and the number of infections has increased strongly.”

“ “It seems that the peak weeks of the flu virus fall close to the turn of the year.”

It is difficult to know the exact number of infections, because many people get the disease mildly at home. THL receives information about the influenza situation, for example, from laboratory-verified test results. Based on these, the flu has already spread throughout the country.

“It seems that the peak weeks fall close to the turn of the year. However, this is affected by how long the peak of infections spreads over.”

In addition, the wave of infection caused by the rs virus is currently starting. The majority of infections have been found in 0-4 year olds. The virus can cause a serious respiratory infection, especially in infants and small children and the elderly.

How is the corona, influenza and rs virus combated?

Corona pandemic early doctrines are immune to all viruses.

“It's good to take care of hygiene: wash your hands properly and cough and sneeze into your sleeve or handkerchief, and ensure good ventilation indoors,” says Ikonen.

“If there are symptoms of a respiratory infection, the most important thing is to avoid outside contacts and get sick at home.”

In addition, Ikonen points out that there are vaccines against influenza and corona. According to him, the flu vaccine can still be taken.

“It takes 1-2 weeks for the protection to form, so the vaccine won't help before Christmas. But the worst weeks of the flu epidemic are only in the beginning, so it's not too late yet.”

If there is a sick child at home, can I go to work nearby before Christmas?

with THL there are no longer guidelines on whether, for example, the parent of a child who has contracted the corona virus should continue working remotely.

“If you don't have any symptoms, you can judge for yourself whether to go to nearby jobs or not,” says Ikonen.

“Workplaces may have different practices here.”

Is it still worth wearing a mask in some situations?

THL has not given instructions on the use of masks for the winter. According to Ikonen, the use of a mask is strongly based on one's own assessment. The same applies at Christmas.

“Everyone has to assess their own risk and whether there is a need or desire to wear a mask or keep a distance from other people.”

Is it worth taking a corona test before Christmas if you have symptoms of a respiratory infection?

THL it is no longer recommended to do corona tests at home in the same way as before. Ikonen points out that a negative result of the corona test does not automatically mean clean papers.

First of all, it may be that you have been infected by a virus other than the coronavirus. Secondly, it is possible that the corona disease is just beginning and the test therefore shows a false negative.

According to Ikonen, if you want to know if the cause of your symptoms is the coronavirus, you can of course take the test. In this case, it is good to read the instructions for use carefully and check the test's expiration date.

Can I visit my grandparent if my nose runs a little?

Basic diseases and the elderly belong to the risk group of corona disease and influenza. According to Ikonen, this should be taken into account when visiting relatives at Christmas.

“Sometimes the symptoms of corona and influenza can be very mild. Everyone has to make their own risk assessment based on how they feel and who they spend Christmas with.”