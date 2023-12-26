Christmas | The six-year-old received 35 phones as a gift

A request for a Christmas present on Facebook yielded results.

Junior Christmas gift wishes can sometimes cause gray hair for parents and strain the wallet. Sometimes gifts, on the other hand, can require mainly ingenuity, effort and a little help from strangers.

Lives in Helsinki Jenni Sutinen asked in a Facebook group in late November if people would like to donate used phones for Christmas to her 6-year-old son, who is on the autism spectrum.

Sutinen said that the family lost all their possessions, even toys, due to mold in the apartment in the spring. Since phones have been his son's favorite thing, Sutinen decided to try to collect as many of them as possible for his son as a present.

“It doesn't even have to be functional, but it would be nicer if you could start the phone,” he wrote in his FB message at the time.

Sutinen went around collecting donated phones themselves, some were also brought or mailed to their homes. In the end, quite a number of phones accumulated. Sutinen says that 35 phones ended up being used.

“Some of the screens that were broken had to be removed. And more (phones) would have come, but I had to limit their number in the end,” says Sutinen to STT.

According to Sutinen, the phones have been enough fun for several days.

“He has been working with them from morning until night, he compares them externally, compares their clocks. There is still plenty to explore in them for a long time to come.”