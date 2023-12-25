Christmas | The return traffic will be livelier today – This is where the biggest traffic jams occur

On Boxing Day, those returning from the Christmas holiday can mostly drive in normal winter weather. Warnings are valid only in the western parts of Lapland.

Christmas return traffic is expected to pick up today already in the morning. Even on Christmas day, the return traffic was quieter than expected, it was reported on Monday from Fintraffic's Tampere road traffic center.

The biggest queues or traffic jams for return traffic traditionally occur on Kolmostie between Tampere and Helsinki and on Nelostie between Heinola and Helsinki. Highway 9's crown of sorrows, i.e. the Orivesi–Tampere section, is also very prone to traffic jams.

The Swedish Traffic Center estimates that the return traffic may be slightly less than the outgoing Christmas traffic, as it is believed that some of those who left for Christmas will continue their vacation over the New Year holidays.

On Boxing Day those returning home from the Christmas holiday can mostly ride in normal winter weather. Warnings are valid only in the western parts of Lapland. The areas of Pello, Kolar, Muonio and Enontekiö have been issued a potentially dangerous driving weather warning due to the snowfall.

However, according to Finntraffic's road traffic center, the wind may pile up cinemas on the roads in places other than just in Lapland.

This is what happened on Christmas Day in terms of train traffic. On the track section between Pieksämäki and Joensuu, there was so much snow on the tracks that the rail bus that left Varkaus to the east had to turn back.