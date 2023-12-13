Thursday, December 14, 2023
Christmas | The presidential couple receives traditional Christmas greetings

December 13, 2023
Christmas | The presidential couple receives traditional Christmas greetings

President Sauli Niinistö and his spouse Jenni Haukio receive traditional Christmas greetings today. The reception of Christmas greetings takes place at the president's official residence in Mäntyniemi, Helsinki.

According to the president's office, Christmas greetings will be brought this year in the traditional way by forest students' spruce merchants, the Florists' Association, representatives of animal and nature protection organizations, the Vehmaan Association of Agricultural Producers, Korpo Kulturgille rf and Karjalan Liitto.

The Helsinki Cathedral's boys' choir Cantores Minores and 2023 Lucia-neito will also perform at the event Madeleine Amoroso with choirs.

