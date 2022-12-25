Sunday, December 25, 2022
Christmas | The Pope holds the Christmas Day blessing ceremony in the Vatican – Live broadcast at 1 p.m

December 25, 2022
HS shows the broadcast transmitted by the Reuters news agency live.

Pope Francis holds the traditional Christmas Day blessing ceremony, ie Urbi et orbi -blessing in the Vatican on Christmas Day. The Pope also gives a similar blessing to the city of Rome (urbi) and the world (orbi) at Easter.

Before the blessing, the 86-year-old pope is expected to give a speech focused on condemning the war in Ukraine, Reuters reports.

HS will show the broadcast broadcast by the news agency Reuters from 1 p.m. live.

