Christmas | The kindergarten in Kanerva, which is open over Christmas, is bustling like Santa's workshop

When the parents are at work even on Christmas, the children come to daycare in Kanerva.

South Hague sober Helsinki is quiet in the early morning. In the bright light, however, a brighter light shines through the window of the gray barracks. There, the day care center in Kanerva is full of activity like in Santa's workshop.

Kanerva is now in emergency rooms, while the standard location in Pohjois Haaga is under renovation. It is the only daycare center in the city of Helsinki that is open over Christmas. People who work in shifts, such as police officers, nurses and employees of the emergency services, also need a place to care for their children during Christmas.

When the media arrives to visit, Kanerva is making peppers. The dough is made into gingerbread cookies, which are placed on a baking sheet waiting to be baked in the oven. They are meant to be enjoyed after lunch, says the nanny Sanni Tamminen.

For lunch, a lantu box and meatballs are served.

Atmosphere is Christmassy and happy. Christmas spirit is created by elves on the walls and on the shelf and two decorated trees. Smart TV shows Santa's hot line, but it doesn't seem to interest the children. Various games and pepper making fascinate children more than phone calls. The toy user base is clearly enthusiastic.

The media cannot photograph or interview the children by name, because there are also children in the kindergarten whose parents have demanded that the children not be photographed, even if they are unrecognizable. However, it turns out that Santa Claus is expected in the village.

The youngest of the children present is nine months old and the oldest is six years old.

Since Kanerva day care center is the only one open on Christmas, children from other day care centers also come there at Christmas time. There are also nannies from the same kindergartens as the children.

See also Ray Stevenson dies while filming in Italy The elves observe the Christmas atmosphere from the nursery shelf.

Nanny Eija Valkeapää usually works at the Verkkosaari daycare center in Kalasatama. Sanni Tamminen is in Kanerva permanently.

Valkeapää and Tamminen do Christmas work voluntarily.

“I like to work in the evening. The atmosphere is happy and calm, and it's wonderful to see colleagues,” says Tamminen.

Valkeapää adds that it is a good side to be able to share experiences from early childhood education with those who work in other daycare centers. He also enjoys work in the evening.

“Relaxed togetherness”, he describes the work at Christmas time.

A total of around 70 children visit Kanerva during Christmas. Now there are five children and four nannies. Some children have missed the eve day. More children come in the afternoon.

Pictures of elves are attached to the wall.

Kindergarten the program also includes outdoor activities, for which there are good opportunities in South The Hague. There is a forest, a playground and the Peikonhampa skiing hill nearby, Tamminen says.

Since there are children from many kindergartens on the eve, we will spend some time outside in the kindergarten's fenced yard. Play equipment is provided, such as shovels and sticks.

Valkeapää says that children like diamond hunting. It means that the children color the ice with water colors and these “diamonds” are then hidden and searched for in the yard.