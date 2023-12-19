Genoa – From the depression that can overshadow the holidays, – the phenomenon defined “Christmas blues” to the anxiety of completing everything properly: Christmas and the weeks leading up to it, this could also be a more or less underground discomfort that makes the world begin to sparkle.

In short, in houses full of objects, in the new awareness of recycling, the exchange of packages reveals a lot about the personalities of both sides, recipients and creators. The psychologist and psychotherapist Sara Padovano, who also collaborates with the Ligurian Productivity Center of the Genoa Chamber of Commerce, analyzed these dynamics.

Doctor, why is there discomfort in the Christmas air? Is it also an impression of her?

“Yes, Christmas is looming and giving gifts close to the holidays occupies us and sometimes worries us. But if giving gifts triggers performance anxiety then it is worth reflecting on some factors.”

For example?

“The first and most important rule is not to wait until the last minute. Have time available to choose and think to the “right gift” it is of great help in managing stress and allows you to overcome the (performance) anxiety of a possible flop”.

How to choose the right gift?

The perfect gift doesn't exist, it's better to get over it. And ask yourself, what's behind the exhausting search for the perfect gift? Perhaps behind performance anxiety lies the need for perfection at all costs, the desire to appear perfect so as not to disappoint. In this case the problem is not disappointing the other with a wrong gift, but failing to satisfy a need or desire. Something that is unforgivable for some.”

So, you have to accept making mistakes.

“The suggestion is not to ask too much of yourself and not to make it a question of self-esteem. Then there are those who are looking for applause and are looking for the memorable gift, the one that remains imprinted. The search for approval from others anything else is not a negative thing, but when it becomes the primary objective it can be the fear of losing the respect or love of the other person.”

What if you don't believe in yourself even during holiday shopping?

“ Let's try an alternative strategy by asking ourselves: “what if the focus was me and not the person I want to give a gift to?” It may seem like a paradox, but in some cases, especially when you don't know the other person well, it is better to try and ask yourself what you want to communicate through the gift”.

Is there a gift language like that of flowers?

“The gift is a powerful communication tool and conveys a message, what we think and feel about the other person. Esteem, affection, love, passion? So let's try to look for something that conveys this message. This strategy is ideal especially when you don't know the person you want to give the gift to well.”

Indeed, you don't know the tastes of a person to whom you want to give a “present”. How to direct the choice?

“It's better not to think only about material things. In a frenetic world, where there is no shortage of purchasing and gift opportunities, a good solution is to think about intangible but highly emotional things.”

Some idea?

“Donating time to spend together, valuable experiences to share, from listening to attention, a moment of fun, something that makes you laugh together. If you're short of ideas or leaning towards the classic, try making the usual emotional.”

Transforming the banality into the unexpected, therefore

“For example, you can think of a classic pen to keep in the inside pocket of your jacket near your heart, to be personalized with the coordinates of the place where you met or exchanged your first kiss”.

Of course, when you get the gift right, it's nice to capture the joy of others…

“Yes, it's positive circular energy: Giving and receiving gifts is good for you. The chemistry of emotions spares no one. Endorphins, dopamine and oxytocin are the neutransmitters that convey love and happiness, well-being in the form of positive energy for the mind and body, a process that feeds mutually between those who give and those who receive”.

Recycling yes or no? Does green and attention to recycling also apply to gifts?

“I would leave the choice to personal sensitivity but with dispassionate advice: avoid recycling gifts if you don't have an iron memory. A bad impression could be around the corner or in this case under the Christmas tree”.

Let's get to the hardest part, that of mood

“The Christmas period puts our emotions to the test and as if we were in a tour de force in which we have to do many activities that put us in contact with our most intimate emotional sphere”.

Does the family help?

“Christmas is the holiday that is spent with the family more than any other and this too can create destabilization between positive emotions such as certainly the joy and pleasure of sharing and feeling closer to loved ones. Among the negative ones, however, sadness certainly also emerges because the very fact of having to be in contact with family can arouse these emotions both for those who have perhaps recently lost a loved one and therefore it is the moment in which this lack becomes even more evident. but also for all those people who have a family but perhaps do not wish to spend the Christmas holidays with their family”.

Snake relatives….

“That is a saying that applies all year round and even at Christmas; therefore the obligation of having to spend the holidays makes us feel forced and uncomfortable. There are many people who, towards mid-December, when Christmas approaches, say “ I would like to wake up on January 7th”. Unfortunately, it is a very widespread state of mind.”

Are there people more prone to Christmas sadness?

“The people who feel melancholy are obviously all the people who are alone and above all also the elderly who have more nostalgia perhaps linked to the past”.

How to relieve holiday melancholy?

“In the meantime, one might think that as soon as the holidays begin, they will end. Or you can try to find positive secondary effects even not directly connected to the celebrations: such as a period of break from work to rest”.