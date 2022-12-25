The economic crisis, the rising cost of living and “the great anxiety and difficulty of many struggling to pay their bills and keep their families fed and warm”. These are the topics of the first Christmas speech of King Charles of England. In the video message to the nation in the throes of economic woes and against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine, the king devoted much of his message to those who help ease the plight of others. The king praised “wonderfully kind people” who donated food or their time.

Accompanied by the choir of St George’s Chapel, Windsor, where the late Queen Elizabeth II also delivered her Christmas message in 1999, the monarch paid tribute to his mother. He said religious communities are among those who help others in financial difficulty. He also praised the volunteers, charities, health workers and others who have stepped up to help in times of adversity.