Christmas | The Espoo woman’s yard decorations are incredible – Last Christmas, thousands of people visited the yard

Sonja Etelävuori and her family want to create a good mood in the Christmas yard.

Laajalahti has 24 decorated windows at Christmas. In the yard of Sonja Etelävuori’s family’s detached house, besides the window, there are other things about Christmas.

This the viewer couldn’t wait: flickering flashes of light in the dark, a swan pond in the snow and mini-sized still lifes in the yard.

The Snowman movie is playing in the big window facing the road, and in the middle of everything Christmassy, ​​the resident of the house is hustling in a red overall Sonja Etelävuori.

We are in Etelä-Laajalahti, Espoo, where this year we are trying for the first time a common Christmas calendar for the entire residential area. The calendar is created in the windows of the district during December.

Further north, you can find number one in Kirvuntie, number two in Muolaanpuisto, Etelävuorten yard. A total of 24 windows will be decorated in the area during December.

Hardly anyone else decorates their yard as thoroughly as Etelävuori:

“Christmas is the highlight of the year for us.”

Sonja Etelävuori’s daughter dances ballet. The ballet inspired the realization of Joutsenlammi’s Christmas lights.

The Etelävuorte house stands out from the neighborhood. The Snowman movie plays in the window as part of Laajalahti’s Christmas calendar.

South mountain can truly be called a Christmas person. He is so dedicated to the holiday that he is currently doing his dissertation at the University of Lapland on the essence of Finnish Christmas.

The family has been decorating their yard for their own pleasure for years, but it started to pick up speed three years ago An article published by Helsingin Sanomat about the Christmas lighting of the Etelävuorti home:

“After the story, a group of elderly people sitting in wheelchairs from the nursing home and whole kindergarten groups visited the yard. There have been wonderful encounters with people here. Words are not enough to describe, because the reception has been absolutely amazing”, says Etelävuori.

After the newspaper article was published, around 1,500 people visited the yard during Christmas. Since then, the crowd has doubled or tripled every Christmas.

“We keep the yard open from the beginning of December until Epiphany from Saturday to Monday from 18:00 to 20:00.

The chairman of the Laajalahti residents’ association, Heli Nikunen, has devised and organized the neighborhood’s Christmas calendar.

There is a Christmas scene in the window of the hair salon on Kirvuntie.

Christmas calendar Laajalahti was brought by the chairman of the local residents’ association Heli Nikunen:

“In November, this idea came to mind, when it started to be winter,” he says.

Nikusen received so many volunteer window decorators that eventually registrations started arriving at his own doorstep. People are interested in communal activities that do not require a long commitment.

“In addition to the residents, at least the school, daycare center, parish and scouts are involved,” says Nikunen.

Accurate the residents’ association did not give instructions for the realization of the Christmas windows. The hope was that the window could be viewed easily and that the Christmas window would remain illuminated until the end of December.

“After all, this is a bit of a treasure hunt for the residents. And this creates such a nice togetherness,” says Nikunen.

Nikunen himself admits that he is a Christmas person, although perhaps not in the traditional way, where Christmas is built very outwardly.

“More of a simple Scandinavian style than an American one,” he says about his own Christmas flavor.

The Christmas calendar windows can be found on the map from here.