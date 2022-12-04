The tour of the Coca-Cola Christmas Village ‘The Magic of Giving’ starts from the center of Turin. From Sunday, a Christmas village will be set up in Piazza Solferino to support the Banco Alimentare, thanks to a 100% electric truck, in the name of social and environmental sustainability. In the Village there will be a Fun Area with games dedicated to visitors, while it will be possible to eat a pizza in the ‘Food Truck’. Volunteers from Banco Alimentare del Piemonte will be present in these areas to raise funds. It is the sixth consecutive year that Coca-Cola has collaborated with Banco, with this initiative which will make it possible to support the distribution of food products for 2 million meals. A partnership that over the years has translated into the distribution of food equal to 12 million meals. “We are proud to support Banco Alimentare and its volunteers also in Turin, a city that has always been in the heart of Coca-Cola and even more since we took part in the emotions of the 2006 Winter Olympic Games”, explains Cristina Camilli, director Communication, Institutional Relations and Sustainability Coca-Cola Italy.

“This year, more than ever – he adds – it seems important to us to celebrate the spirit and tradition of Christmas and in the Coca-Cola village it will be possible to experience an authentic moment of sharing, made even more special by the possibility of dedicating particular attention, thanks to Banco Alimentare, to those who are facing a difficult moment in their lives”. “During this Christmas tour, we could not fail to touch the capital of Piedmont, in a year in which this Region represented a welcoming community for Coca-Cola, not only for a historical reality of excellence such as Lurisia, with its headquarters in Roccaforte Mondovì (Cuneo), but also for the new innovation and sustainability pole dedicated to the recycling of Pet recently inaugurated in Gaglianico (Biella)”, concludes Giangiacomo Pierini, director of Corporate Affairs & Sustainability Coca-Cola Hbc Italia.