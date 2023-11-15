Christmas | The Christmas tree arrived in Helsinki – HS followed the tree’s journey from the yard in Espoo to the Senate Square

This year’s Christmas tree at Senate Square weighs almost four tons and is more than 15 meters long. It started growing more than 40 years ago.

15.11. 20:29 | Updated 15.11. 20:55

Riihiniittie 19, Espoo, Wednesday at 7:45 a.m.: In the front part of the lot near the road stands a well-proportioned fir almost 20 meters tall. The fate of the tree is to be cut down in the next few hours and moved to Senate Square as the official Christmas tree of the city of Helsinki.

The lift truck reverses to the site. Its warning lights bring back to life the Christmas lights left on the tree from years past: no electricity is needed when the reflections make the old light bulbs flash to the rhythm of the disco.

Early on Wednesday morning, Kuusi stood firmly in place along Riihiniytyntie in Espoo, but there was only about an hour to an hour and a half of grace left.

The moon is being prepared for pouring. Arborist Arto Kinnunen uses a branch saw in the background. Transport Ras driver Arto Jurvanen collects branches in the foreground.

“It couldn’t be removed anymore,” recalls the fate of the Christmas lights, the owner of the house, plot and tree Teemu Saarinen. His father, who lives next door in Teemu’s childhood home Pertti Saarinen, also remembers the fir’s early years. The tree was moved to its current location as a sapling from the back of the plot in the early 1980s.

Helsinki acquires Senatintori and Hakaniementori Christmas trees as donations from private residents of the capital region and, if necessary, a wider area. The resident wins the price of the cut in the store, at least hundreds of euros, if the intention is to get rid of the overgrown tree in any case.

In Saarinen’s yard, the lower branches of the fir began to interfere with reversing the trailer on the yard road. There are a lot of cancellations, especially around Christmas. Saarinen and his father sell Christmas trees in their yards. Father’s plot is already celebrating its 50th year of sales.

At 9:09 a.m: The preparations have been completed: the felling direction has been chosen, the lower branches have been sawed off and carried away, the cloths have been attached in two places around the trunk and strung to the hook of the crane standing in the street. It’s time to pour.

The tree has been felled. The owner of the neighboring plot, Pertti Saarinen, also followed the work. He is a long-time forest owner and Christmas tree trader. He is over 80 years old, but he uses a chainsaw in the forest as well as a younger person.

It’s a little past nine on a Wednesday morning. The fir has been sawn off its stump and is flying in the air. It is supported by the chains of the crane seen in the background.

The fir is carefully placed on its side so that the branches are broken as little as possible. A metal stand is placed under the roof for support. In the middle, arborist Arto Kinnunen is watching the work in his red helmet.

As a pourer the tree is measured by an arborist Arto Kinnunen From the Stara department store in the city of Helsinki. He has chosen the so-called overlapping sawing as his method. In it, two superimposed grooves are sawn into the tree, about ten centimeters apart, and if everything goes well, you only hear a click.

Doing good. Knock

Suddenly, the six are floating in the air, supported by cloths and crane halters, like a figure of imagination. A slow spinning movement begins, the spruce’s dance of death. It is accompanied by the sound of a short-wave telephone when the driver of the lift truck Arto Jurvanen and a crane operator Mikko Nikulainen negotiate how to lay the tree on its side as gently as possible.

The branches are allowed to bend, but they don’t like to break.

Even a large tree floats lightly in the air when the crane has enough power. We were still far short of the maximum load of 130 tons, although a spruce weighing almost four tons is not small.

The fir is guided to the trestle waiting on the pallet.

At 11:06 a.m: Kuusi is lying on the platform ready to go to Vihdintie, Ring I, Itäväylä, Pohjoisranta and finally Aleksanterinkatu towards Senate Square.

A lot has happened in two hours.

A template has been arranged, a rubber ring whose diameter corresponds to the fir tree hole in Senate Square. Based on mediation, Arto Kinnunen has shortened the base to length.

Six have been lifted over the electric wires onto the pallets. The width has been measured, and the branches have been bent based on the measurements. Spruce is tied into a tight package. Transport should ideally fit into two lanes and agree to pass under bridges.

The spruce, tied into a tight package, was transported from Espoo to Helsinki in a wide transport.

The branches are strung together with old-fashioned six millimeter twine. It’s rough and doesn’t slip like plastic string.

Four cranes are flying in the sky on their way to the south. Six go in the same direction. Branches and pine cones are falling fast on the road.

12:45 p.m: Happening in Senate Square.

Tourists photograph from the steps of Suurkirko, when crane driver Mikko Nikulainen starts lifting the moon up and towards its hole. Its depth is one meter and ten centimeters, diameter 56 centimeters. At the bottom there is bare ground and the needles of past years.

Esa Haapiainen, who was driving the pickup truck, took pains to untie the strings with which the branches were tied to the package during the drive on top of a fir tree in Senatintor.

Arto Jurvanen arranges an engagement for the tree, a template that shows whether or not the tree will fit in its hole in Senate Square. Arborist Arto Kinnunen is preparing to saw more if necessary.

It says on the inside of Kuusenkolo’s cover January 2018.

Arborist Arto Kinnunen jerks his saw into motion and begins to clean the base of the tree branch by branch. We fit the template like an engagement ring: the spruce must fit into its slot.

Not suitable for. Let’s saw more. It’s fine.

Another of the special transport traffic controllers, Timo Kimostarts guiding the base into the hole.

At 1:05 p.m: The tree stands still, without lights and decorations for a few more days.

In front is the Great Church, behind is the statue of Tsar Alexander II.

There’s a bump next door. Belonging to the work group Juho Hedborg throws long wooden wedges on the stones of Senate Square, with which the work is finished. Soon, a new sound will be heard from the base of the fir tree, from the hiding places of the bushy lower branches. Moukari rattles when it hits the base of the wedge.

The last word belongs to Hedborg’s boss, the CEO of Kuljetus Ras Jari Rasin.

And it’s not a no.

“That’s it,” Rasi says at 1:13 p.m.

It fits, it fits very well. On the left, you can see the cover of the spruce hole on the ground.

Petri Stenberg (left) hands Juho Hedborg a wedge. The stand-up rack is starting to be ready without a few hammer blows and the removal of the lifting ropes.