Christmas dinners, like every year, promise to leave their mark on the scale, due to binge eating and drinking, but also to laziness and a sedentary lifestyle that do not allow you to work off the many calories ingested between lunches and dinners. If nutritionists reject the so-called 'pre- and post-Christmas diets' which “are of no use if not included in a change in lifestyle habits”, they instead recommend doing “more physical exercise” during Christmas food marathons.

From pandoro to cotechino and sparkling wine: calories and what to do to work off them

And to give an idea of ​​how much activity is needed to burn off the calories consumed, remember that: to 'burn' a slice of pandoro from 100 grams, equal to 402 calories, you need to walk briskly for 1 hour and 42 minutes or cycle for 1 hour and 8 minutes, otherwise if you remain inactive you need 4 hours and 36 minutes. While for a glass of sparkling wine (125 ml) there are 109 calories and to 'get them out' you need to walk quickly for 28 minutes or cycle for 18 minutes, otherwise when 'still' it will take 1 hour and 15 minutes.

And again: in the table released by the Italian Society of Human Nutrition (Sinu), it is remembered as a dish of tortellini in broth (100 g), provides 506 calories and to burn them off you need to walk 2 hours and 10 minutes or cycle for 1 hour and 26, otherwise if you remain inactive it will take 5 hours and 49 minutes. For a portion of baked leg of lamb there are 118 calories, which will be burned with 30 minutes on foot or 20 by cycling and 1 hour and 20 if you stand still. As for fish, a typical dish on Christmas Eve or New Year's Eve dinner, a mixed fried shrimp and calamari 150 grams provides 255 calories, which will be 'eliminated' after 1 hour and 5 minutes of brisk walking or 43 minutes of cycling, otherwise it will take 2 hours and 55 minutes if you don't move.

Finally, for a cotechino dish with lentils the calories will be 487, which will be burned off after 5 hours 34 minutes of inactivity, 2 hours of walking or 1 hour and 22 of cycling. While with 30 grams of dried fruit you will absorb 195 calories, to be burned with 49 minutes on foot, 33 on a bicycle or 2 hours and 14 minutes if you stay still. As for the other great Christmas classic, the panettone: one slice provides 337 calories, which can be disposed of in 1 hour and 25 minutes of brisk walking, 57 minutes of cycling or 3 hours and 51 minutes of inactivity. “If we increase the level of physical activity, we obtain two results: the increase in energy expenditure, but also the development and maintenance of muscle mass, which in turn increases the basic metabolism”, conclude the Sinu nutritionists.