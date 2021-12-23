D.he city of Lahr in Baden-Württemberg has given a mobile speed camera trailer a curious Christmas decoration and announced that it will not use it to take photos of offenders over the Christmas holidays. According to the city’s Facebook page, the speed camera was transformed into a reindeer sleigh and provided with fir branches and two reindeer.

A reindeer, disguised as Santa Claus, stands on the roof of the speed camera and holds the reins in his hands as the “driver”. “Well, look here: even our speed camera trailer has made itself chic for Christmas. And that’s not all, he’s actually taking a Christmas break and won’t take any photos from December 24th to 26th, 2021.

“Please drive slowly and considerately anyway,” commented the city on the photo posted on Facebook.