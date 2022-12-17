The Christmas festivities, eagerly awaited by the majority, also have another side of the coin. “This stage of the year it is stressful for one out of three Italians, due to various factors, practical oppsychological”. But for some of these people there is a real discomfort “which particularly affects those suffering from depression”. David Lazzari, president of the National Council of the Order of Psychologists (Cnop), explains this to Adnkronos Salute “It is a fact that holidays create melancholy and stress. The underlying reasons are essentially three: loneliness, the difference between the external festive climate and personal conditions, the moment of balance of the year”.

As far as solitude is concerned, “it is clear that the holidays sometimes create an atmosphere of euphoria, of fun, but also of meeting. And this amplifies the feeling of loneliness that many people experience. It is one of the most widespread sentiments of this era. It is no coincidence that it is studied extensively in psychology and we know that it affects health, biology: it impacts the various dimensions of life. Furthermore, it is not a question of a feeling linked only to physical solitude, to being truly isolated, but it is a sensation that one can have beyond the number of people one meets. It still feels lonely even in a crowd. And therefore the holidays, with the climate they create, amplify this feeling”.

The second element is due to the fact that “the holidays have taken on more and more one consumerist dimension, which bothers many people, because in contrast with the most intimate sense of the event. It is a discrepancy that people feel between their mood and the outside world. We know that many Italians have situations of hardship, suffering, difficulty. Seeing around you a situation in which everyone is happy, cheerful, preparing for the holidays, can create a sense of distance between what you feel and what you believe others feel. This difference between one’s situation and the context – he remarks – creates a poorly tolerated sense of diversity”.

AND even the economic crisis can have its weight, “in particular for people who attach importance to the consumer side. The fact of having to give up or still afford purchases even if they could not, putting themselves in a more difficult situation, generates stress”. Finally, the passage of the year which coincides with the holidays is an opportunity to take stock, a moment that often puts some people in crisis”.